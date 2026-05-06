Abia moves to fast-track Azumini seaport project, orders feasibility study

Key points

Abia Government approves feasibility study for Azumini–Obeaku Seaport and Inland Waterways Corridor

Timeline shortened to accelerate project delivery and investment decisions

Engagements to begin with federal authorities for regulatory approvals

Main story

The Abia State Government has initiated steps to fast-track the proposed Azumini–Obeaku Seaport and Inland Waterways Corridor project, following a high-level engagement with a delegation from China Harbour Engineering Company Limited led by Mr Nicolas Liu.

During the meeting, the state government granted immediate approval for a feasibility study on the project, with a directive to shorten the proposed timeline to enable quicker decision-making and project advancement.

While the company initially projected a six to seven-month study period, the state government emphasised the need for an expedited process to align with its broader economic development agenda.

In parallel with the study, the government disclosed plans to commence the process of securing necessary approvals from key federal institutions, including the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Federal Ministry of Blue Economy, as well as the Presidency.

Officials also encouraged technical teams to conduct on-site assessments of the proposed location, particularly to evaluate its proximity to the high sea and determine critical engineering requirements such as dredging and channel development.

The issues

1. Infrastructure and Connectivity

Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure gap continues to limit trade efficiency, making new port developments critical to easing congestion at existing ports and improving regional connectivity.

2. Regulatory Bottlenecks

Large-scale port projects require multi-layered approvals from federal agencies, which can impact timelines and investment certainty.

3. Technical Viability

Key considerations such as water depth, dredging requirements, and access to shipping routes will determine the project’s long-term feasibility and cost structure.

What’s being said

The Abia State Government described the project as a strategic initiative with the potential to transform the state’s economy and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime sector.

It also commended China Harbour Engineering Company Limited for its proposal and technical presentation, expressing optimism about the outcomes of the feasibility study.

What’s next

The feasibility study will provide critical insights into the project’s economic, technical, and environmental viability. Simultaneously, engagement with federal authorities is expected to progress to secure approvals and align the project with national maritime policies.

Bottom line

The Azumini Seaport initiative signals Abia State’s ambition to position itself within Nigeria’s maritime value chain, but its success will depend on feasibility outcomes, regulatory approvals, and sustained investment commitment.