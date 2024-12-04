A Policy Blueprint For A New Era Of African InnovationDoron Avni, VP, Public Policy & Government Affairs, Emerging Markets, Google

The dawn of the AI age presents a unique opportunity for Africa. With the right policies, the continent can experience accelerated socio-economic progress. According to a recent study by Public First, AI could increase the Sub-Saharan African economy by over $30 billion annually, and is already revolutionizing various African sectors.

For instance, AI-powered ultrasound checks are accessible in remote areas, AI combined with satellite imagery helps assess village electrification, and AI and cloud connect youth with jobs via mobile search. As the AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid wrote at the introduction to the recently adopted Continental AI Strategy: AI “is seen as a driving force for positive change, socio-economic transformation, and cultural renaissance.”

Strong government policy is crucial for unlocking Africa’s AI potential, and new research confirms this critical link. The Google-commissioned AI Policy Blueprint for Africa report by Nextrade Group, which surveyed over 2,000 African students, businesses, and organizations, reveals a striking connection between policy readiness and AI adoption. The report demonstrates a clear correlation: African countries with established, pro-AI digital policy frameworks also have significantly higher AI adoption rates than their peers with less mature policy frameworks. This is especially timely as governments across the continent are actively working on AI strategies at the national level, with some already having adopted them. This data underscores the vital role governments play in creating an environment where AI can flourish.

To guide this crucial government leadership, the AI Policy Blueprint report provides a practical roadmap. Building upon the foundational recommendations from Google’s AI Sprinters report, this blueprint offers specific policy guidance across four key pillars: infrastructure, skills development, investment in innovation, and responsible AI regulation. For each pillar, the blueprint outlines specific policy actions African nations can take to accelerate AI adoption and maximize its benefits for their citizens. The report was designed to help policymakers in the task of translating the exciting vision of the recent AU Continental AI Strategy into practical policies aimed at achieving it.

One of the most important recommendations the report makes is on data readiness. The blueprint emphasizes the importance of ensuring access to high-quality datasets that reflect Africa’s diversity. Governments can achieve this by opening up non-sensitive public data for AI development, promoting data transfer across borders, and encouraging the use of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs). The blueprint also stresses the importance of harmonized data protection frameworks to ensure privacy and security as AI systems are deployed. Crucially, the blueprint advocates for a “cloud-first” approach in the public sector, where governments prioritize cloud-based solutions for data storage and service delivery.

By migrating to the cloud, governments can effectively manage and process the vast amounts of data required for AI, unlocking its potential to improve public services and address critical challenges. The report, scanning the global horizon for AI policies, mentions Singapore as a prime example, where the government has issued guidelines that allow for greater flexibility in using personal data for AI development while still protecting privacy.

This call for government leadership is echoed by the very people who stand to benefit most from AI. The report reveals a groundswell of excitement among African businesses, especially fast-growing firms, with many seeing AI as “absolutely transformative” for their operations and predicting significant revenue gains—as much as 20% annually. In fact, almost 90% are already applying AI to research, data analysis, marketing content creation, and even coding. Moreover, a majority of Africans believe AI can boost productivity and accelerate national development. These individuals and businesses expressed hope that governments will proactively support this progress by ensuring AI is used safely and responsibly, equipping young people with essential AI skills, and helping small businesses leverage this powerful technology.

Governments must also lead by example, actively adopting AI within their own operations to demonstrate its value and build public trust. The report found overwhelming support for this approach, with over 80% of respondents agreeing that governments should invest in AI to improve public service delivery. Adoption of AI by governments not only improves government efficiency but also inspires confidence in AI across all sectors, encouraging wider adoption.

At Google, we are committed to being a steadfast partner for African governments, businesses, and individuals on their journey to capture the vast opportunities presented by AI. We believe in the power of technology to drive progress and improve lives, and we are dedicated to supporting Africa’s digital transformation. Our recent announcements, including a $5.8 million commitment to AI skills development and the expansion of speech technology to include 15 more African languages, demonstrate our ongoing investment in the continent’s future. We are committed to working with African governments as they embrace AI, not just as policymakers but as active users, demonstrating its transformative potential to their citizens and the world. We are confident that by working together, we can unlock Africa’s immense potential and build a future where AI empowers everyone.