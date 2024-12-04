Lagos State To Demolish Mazamaza Bridge For Blue Line Rail Phase 2 Construction

The Lagos State Government announces plans to demolish the Mazamaza Bridge and construct a new one as part of the ongoing Blue Line Rail Phase 2 project. This phase involves extending the rail line by 14 kilometers from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Olasunkanmi Okusaga, Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), provides the update during a recent infrastructure progress report.

Okusaga explains that structural assessments of the Mazamaza Bridge reveal it is not strong enough to support the rail system’s operations.

“We tested the Mazamaza Bridge and found it does not meet the required strength for railway operations. It will be demolished and replaced with a new bridge designed for this purpose,” he states.

While no specific demolition date is given, work on the new bridge is in progress. The project includes the installation of 66 piers, of which 22—about 33%—are already completed. LAMATA plans to finish all piers by the end of the year.

Three bridges—Mazamaza, Satellite, and LASU—are key components of the Blue Line Rail Phase 2. Built to international standards, they are designed to last over 75 years. In addition to the bridges, six new stations will be constructed at Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU, and Okokomaiko to connect major residential, commercial, and educational hubs.

A 400,000-square-meter depot is also under construction at Okokomaiko to serve as the rail system’s maintenance and operations center. The depot will ensure the seamless functioning of the rail service and support future expansion.

The project, handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is 26–27% complete and has already created about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

LAMATA emphasizes that safety and quality are top priorities. Strict safety protocols, including risk assessments, are being followed to protect workers and the public. Construction sites are secured to maintain a controlled working environment.

At the Satellite Bridge site, piers and caps are nearing completion, while the LASU Bridge, located near Lagos State University, will connect with a planned mega terminal to enhance commuter access and intermodal transport options.

The Blue Line Rail Phase 2 project is expected to be completed by 2026, marking a major advancement in Lagos State’s efforts to improve transportation infrastructure and mobility.