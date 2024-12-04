Gov. Ododo Presents N582.4B 2025 Appropriation Bill To Kogi Assembly

The Kogi Sate Governor, Ahmed Ododo , on Tuesday, has presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N582.4 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The budget, themed the “Budget of Inclusive Development,” allocates N279.59 billion (48.01%) to recurrent expenditure and N302.81 billion (51.9%) to capital expenditure. Governor Ododo stated that the proposed fiscal plan seeks to promote economic growth, reduce financial burdens, and foster an investor-friendly environment.

Breaking down the expenditure, the governor revealed that N120 billion (20.61%) is allocated for administration, N227.81 billion (39.12%) for the economic sector, N23.75 billion (4.08%) for law and justice, and N210.78 billion (36.19%) for the social sector.

The 2025 budget marks a 43.34% increase over the revised 2024 budget of N406.3 billion, highlighting the state’s commitment to expanding developmental initiatives. Reviewing the 2024 revised budget, Governor Ododo reported that recurrent expenditure had a 74.41% performance rate, with N130.78 billion expended out of the approved N175.77 billion. Capital expenditure performance stood at 37.36%, with N86.14 billion utilised out of the allocated N230.55 billion as of September 2024.

Key focus areas of the 2025 budget include social protection interventions, rural infrastructure development, agricultural growth, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) support, alternative energy initiatives, and fostering new partnerships. The governor also introduced a 32-year State Development Plan titled “Shared Hope and Prosperity,” aimed at transforming Kogi into a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

Governor Ododo commended the Assembly for its dedication to service and expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, for laying a solid developmental foundation for the state. He urged the lawmakers to engage in robust deliberations and approve the budget promptly.

The Speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Umar Yusuf, assured the governor of the Assembly’s cooperation and pledged to expedite the budget’s consideration and passage. Yusuf emphasised the Assembly’s role in scrutinising the budget to ensure it aligns with the government’s vision and addresses the needs of the citizens.

“We are committed to advancing Kogi State’s progress through effective governance,” the Speaker stated, while urging Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to fully cooperate during the budget defence process.

The Speaker also lauded Governor Ododo’s support for the legislature, particularly the granting of full autonomy to the Assembly and the approval of projects to enhance the Assembly complex.

The 2025 budget proposal reflects Kogi State’s aspiration for inclusive development and its determination to meet the welfare and aspirations of its citizens through robust fiscal planning.