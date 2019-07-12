9mobile Tops GSM Subscribers Port-in Chart

9mobile, has been affirmed yet again as the preferred number one choice of customers with the latest Mobile Number Portability (MNP) chart showing 9mobile as gaining highest ports-in consistently over the past one year.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its most recent MNP report shows that sixty-two percent of the 10,781 numbers that ported, moved to 9mobile network as at May 2019.

The regulator in the industry report covering the period June 2018 to May 2019 posted on its website, indicated that from June 2018 up till May 2019, 9mobile has consistently maintained double or triple lead in ports-in to stay ahead of the rest.

Commenting about the impressive scorecard, Vice President Sales, 9mobile, Ken Ogujiofor, said this is proof that more and more subscribers are discerning and appreciate how much value they will get when they migrate to a network that delivers high quality voice and data services.

“We recognise that quality data and voice services are important in the day-to-day activities of Nigerians; therefore, we are passionately committed to providing the best services.

To ensure optimum quality of service, 9mobile recently completed network upgrade of its 4G LTE in 6 major cities including Port Harcourt, Kano and Lagos and we are still expanding to an additional 15 cities before the end of Q3 2019”, he enthused.

Explaining further, Ogujiofor revealed that “in March 2019 we gained an additional 7,297 subscribers who ported to 9mobile from other networks clearly due to our enhanced QoS.

This is more than 70 percent of the porting activities for that month. At 9mobile, we are dedicated to offering nothing but innovative solutions with excellent customer service, so all new and existing customers can rest assured that they’ve found a home on our network.”

Every month, the NCC monitors and reports on the state of the Nigerian telecommunications industry, providing statistical analyses and identifying industry trends regarding services, tariffs, operators, technology, subscribers, and issues of competition with a view to identifying areas where regulatory intervention is required.

Consistent with its positive reputation as a customer-friendly network, 9mobile has through its array of innovative services and solutions has been enabling its customers to do more.