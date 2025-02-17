85 Nigerians Deported From US Arrive In Lagos, FG Calls for Humane Process

Lagos is set to receive 85 Nigerian deportees from the United States today as part of an ongoing deportation exercise, with an additional 116 Nigerians still in detention at US immigration facilities.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has expressed deep concerns over the process, urging US authorities to ensure deportations adhere to internationally accepted guidelines.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Magnus Eze, on Sunday, Odumegwu-Ojukwu confirmed that 201 Nigerian nationals are currently detained in US immigration centres, with 85 already cleared for deportation.

Reiterating the government’s position on her official X account on Monday, she emphasised the need for a more humane approach. “We want a situation where there will be commitments. If there will be repatriation, we want a dignified return,” she stated.

Lagos as the Sole Deportation Destination

The US government has confirmed that all deported Nigerians will be flown directly to Lagos, with no alternative destinations such as Port Harcourt or Abuja considered.

According to US officials, the first batch of deportees includes convicted prisoners who have served their sentences and individuals who violated US immigration laws.

“The first group will be convicted prisoners—those who committed crimes and are in US prisons. Some of them have clearly violated US immigration laws. They appealed but were denied yet they are still in the US,” a US immigration official, Mills, stated.

Beyond the legal implications, Odumegwu-Ojukwu highlighted the economic and emotional toll of deportations on affected Nigerians and their families. She raised concerns about whether deportees would be given sufficient time to settle their affairs before being repatriated.

“This is a great concern not just for Nigerians in the US but for their families back home who rely on them for survival. Children’s school fees and family livelihoods are at stake. Will they be allowed to handle their assets or simply be bundled into planes and deported?” she asked.

Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Intensifies

The deportations come amid a sweeping immigration crackdown under the administration of US President Donald Trump. Since taking office as the 47th President of the United States, Trump has signed multiple executive orders aimed at tightening immigration policies.

These include ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, and deploying additional troops to enforce border control measures.

With heightened concerns among immigrant communities, Nigerian authorities continue to push for fair treatment of their citizens under US immigration laws.