Premier League 2024-25: Latest Standings, Fixtures, And Results

The race for the Premier League title is heating up as Liverpool continues to dominate the standings after securing a crucial victory over Wolves. The Reds had a comfortable lead at halftime with goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

However, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha scored with 23 minutes remaining, making it a nervy finish for Liverpool fans. Despite the late pressure, Liverpool held on to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Saturday’s Key Matches

Arsenal stayed in the title race with a 2-0 win against Leicester City, thanks to a brace from Mikel Merino. Later in the day, Fulham claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, while Brentford edged past West Ham with a 1-0 win in a London derby.

Manchester City made a bold statement with a commanding 4-0 triumph over Newcastle United. The highlight of the match was Omar Marmoush’s hat-trick, which propelled City further up the table. Meanwhile, Everton secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, with Charly Alcaraz netting the winning goal in the dying minutes.

Friday’s Match

Chelsea endured yet another disappointing outing on the south coast as Brighton comfortably defeated them 3-0. This loss added more pressure on Chelsea’s manager, who is struggling to turn their season around.

Sunday’s Match

In a battle of injury-hit teams, Tottenham emerged victorious against Manchester United with a 1-0 win, thanks to James Maddison’s first-half goal.

Premier League 2024-25 Standings (After 25 Matches)

Rank Club Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Goals Against Goal Difference Points Recent Form 1 Liverpool 25 18 6 1 60 24 +36 60 ✅ ✅ ✅ ➖ ✅ 2 Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 +29 53 ✅ ➖ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3 Nottingham Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 +12 47 ➖ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ 4 Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52 35 +17 44 ➖ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ 5 Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 +15 43 ➖ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ 6 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 +13 43 ➖ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ 7 Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 +9 41 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ 8 Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 +5 39 ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ 9 Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 -3 38 ✅ ➖ ➖ ❌ ➖ 10 Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 0 37 ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ 11 Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 +1 34 ➖ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ 12 Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 +12 30 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 13 Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 -3 30 ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ 14 Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 -4 30 ✅ ✅ ✅ ➖ ✅ 15 Manchester United 25 8 5 12 28 35 -7 29 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ 16 West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 -18 27 ✅ ❌ ➖ ❌ ❌ 17 Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 -19 19 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ 18 Ipswich Town 25 3 8 14 23 50 -27 17 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ➖ 19 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 25 55 -30 17 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ 20 Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 -38 9 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌

✅ Win | ❌ Loss | ➖ Draw

What’s Next?

As the Premier League season progresses, every match becomes more crucial for the teams fighting for the title, European qualification, and survival. Liverpool continues to lead the way, but Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City are still in contention. At the other end of the table, Southampton, Leicester, and Ipswich are battling to avoid relegation.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Premier League drama unfolds!