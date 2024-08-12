700,000 Manufacturers, MSMEs Apply For FG N150bn Loan

Approximately 700,000 manufacturers and micro, small, and medium-sized firms have indicated their desire to receive the N150 billion loan from the Federal Government, which is intended to assist Nigerian businesses in navigating the present economic downturn.

In a conversation with our correspondent on Friday, Doris Aniete, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, disclosed this information and emphasized that the ministry was making every effort to guarantee the fund’s timely distribution to qualified companies.

According to data acquired by Bizwatch Nigeria, the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme has benefited 630,797 Nigerians.

In December 2023, the Federal Government unveiled the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme as part of the Presidential Palliatives Programme aimed at supporting businesses to navigate the economic crunch caused by government policies.

The fund dedicates N75bn to MSMEs and another N75bn to the manufacturing sector.

The minister, speaking through her Special Adviser, Strategic Communications, Terfa Gyado, hinted that the disbursement would be done in batches with the first set of disbursement to commence soon.

“Disbursement is yet to start but they are finalising the first batch. To date about 700,000 applicants have applied,” the minister’s aide stated

He noted that the government was well aware of the current business climate and created the fund to help Nigerian businesses navigate the harsh economic conditions.

Two months ago, Aniete said the disbursement of N150bn loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and manufacturers would commence by the end of July.

To be eligible for MSME loans up to N1m, applicants must have an existing business in operation for at least one year, or a registered start-up.

They are to provide CAC business registration documents, present the company’s bank statement for existing businesses or the chief promoter’s bank statement for start-ups, fulfil the required monthly turnover and comply with other requirements as specified by the bank.

On security, applicants must provide a personal guarantee of the promoter, agree to the BVN covenant, and adhere to global standing instruction and other securities as required by the bank.

On repayment frequency, it entails a monthly equal instalments with no moratorium, spanning a three-year term.

“For manufacturers, for loans up to N1bn, applicants must choose between working capital or asset financing, maintain at least a six-month business/corporate banking relationship, and provide additional documentation as required by the bank.

“Asset financing comes with a five-year repayment period, and working capital financing includes a six-month moratorium on principal and interest, followed by a 12-month equal instalment repayment plan,” the minister had said in a statement.