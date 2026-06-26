655 million people still lack electricity globally, WHO-backed report warns

Key points

About 655 million people worldwide still lack access to electricity.

Two billion people continue to rely on polluting cooking fuels.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for the largest share of the global energy access deficit.

The world is off track to achieve universal energy access by 2030 unless progress accelerates significantly.

Main story

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its development partners have warned that the world remains far from achieving universal access to modern energy, with 655 million people still living without electricity and two billion relying on polluting fuels for cooking.

According to the latest Tracking SDG 7: Energy Progress Report, global progress on energy access has slowed considerably, raising concerns that the international community could miss the United Nations’ 2030 target for universal energy access.

The report shows that global electricity access remained stuck at 92 per cent in 2024, while annual progress has slowed sharply compared with the previous decade. It identified financing constraints, high connection costs and energy security challenges as major obstacles preventing millions of people from accessing reliable energy services.

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the region most affected by energy poverty. The report estimates that 560 million people in the region still lack electricity, while 970 million do not have access to clean cooking solutions. Population growth continues to outpace the rate of new energy connections, widening the access gap in many countries.

Despite these challenges, the report highlighted significant gains in renewable energy deployment. Renewable sources now account for more than 30 per cent of global electricity consumption, while renewable generating capacity reached a record 544 watts per person globally.

The report also noted that nearly 800 million people gained access to electricity between 2010 and 2024, demonstrating that substantial progress remains possible with the right policies, investments and political commitment.

However, international financial support remains inadequate. Public financial flows to developing countries for clean energy projects rose slightly to 24.6 billion dollars in 2024 but remain below the level required to meet global energy access goals.

The report further warned that clean cooking remains one of the most significant development challenges, with an estimated 1.8 billion people still projected to rely on charcoal, firewood and kerosene by 2030 if current trends continue.

The issues

The report identified financing shortages, affordability challenges and weak energy infrastructure as major barriers to achieving universal energy access.

In many developing countries, connection fees, household wiring costs and electricity tariffs remain beyond the reach of low-income families. Debt-based financing also dominates clean energy funding, accounting for about 80 per cent of support in 2024, limiting the ability of poorer countries to expand access rapidly.

The report also highlighted growing inequalities between urban and rural communities. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the rural electricity access gap increased from 376 million people in 2010 to 447 million in 2024, underscoring the need for decentralised solutions such as mini-grids and off-grid solar systems.

Health concerns remain another major issue. According to the report, household air pollution from traditional cooking fuels contributes to approximately three million deaths annually, disproportionately affecting women and children.

What’s being said

“Progress has slowed when speed matters most. Global electricity access stagnated at 92 per cent in 2024 and annual growth halved from the last decade.” — Tracking SDG 7: Energy Progress Report

“Access to modern energy begins with clean cooking and reliable electricity services.” — Fatih Birol

“We need affordable financing for least-developed countries facing significant barriers to expanding energy access.” — Francesco Camera

“Universal access to clean energy is a fundamental health imperative.” — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

What’s next

The full report will be presented on July 8 during a special event linked to the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York, where governments and development partners are expected to discuss measures to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 7.

Stakeholders are expected to focus on increasing clean energy financing, expanding off-grid renewable energy solutions, improving access to clean cooking technologies and addressing the widening energy gap in Sub-Saharan Africa and other underserved regions.

Bottom line

The report shows that while renewable energy deployment is accelerating globally, progress on energy access remains too slow. Without stronger political commitment, greater investment and targeted support for underserved regions, hundreds of millions of people could still be living without electricity and clean cooking solutions when the 2030 deadline arrives.