Animation industry needs investment, IP protection to unlock growth — stakeholders

Key points

Animation stakeholders say investment and stronger intellectual property protection are critical to industry growth.

They argue Nigeria has the talent and stories needed to compete globally.

Industry players cite limited investor interest as a major challenge.

Stakeholders want government support, capacity building and better policies to accelerate growth.

Animation is increasingly being used for education, inclusion and skills development.

Main story

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s animation industry have called for increased investment, stronger intellectual property (IP) protection and deliberate government support to help transform the sector into a major exporter of African stories and a significant contributor to the creative economy.

The call was made at the third edition of Iseda, held in Lagos and organised by the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos in partnership with Ouida House. The event focused on animation as a fast-growing creative enterprise with the potential to create jobs, develop technical skills and provide career opportunities for young Nigerians. Speaking at the event, Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General, said the initiative was designed to promote creativity and strengthen collaboration between Nigeria and the United States through the creative industries.

She noted that the U.S. Mission was providing opportunities for young Nigerians through its network of American Spaces, where participants could access training in animation, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. Industry practitioners, however, said access to finance remained one of the biggest barriers to growth.

According to them, many investors still do not view animation as a viable business sector despite its global commercial potential. They argued that building successful intellectual property with international appeal would be critical to attracting long-term investment and creating sustainable business opportunities. The stakeholders also stressed the need for creators to place greater emphasis on commercialising their work through licensing, marketing and other revenue-generating strategies.

Beyond entertainment, participants highlighted animation’s growing role in education and social development, particularly in supporting learning and inclusion for children with developmental conditions.

The issues

Nigeria’s animation industry has gained visibility in recent years, but stakeholders say the sector continues to face challenges including limited funding, weak intellectual property protection and inadequate institutional support.

Many creators struggle to secure investment because investors remain uncertain about the industry’s commercial prospects.

There are also concerns that creators often focus on production without developing clear business, licensing and monetisation strategies around their intellectual property.

Stakeholders believe stronger policies, improved access to financing and greater awareness of the economic value of animation could help the sector scale more rapidly.

What’s being said

“African investors, right now are not interested in investing in animation.” — Tolu Olowofoyeku, Co-founder, Kugali Ltd.

“You need to go where they are. Investors are more interested in how your money comes back for them.” — Tolu Olowofoyeku, Co-founder, Kugali Ltd.

“We become more believable to them when you’ve done something that is really remarkably successful.” — Stanley Ojika, Magic Carpet Studios

“I saw how powerful music and animation was.” — Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie, author and disability advocate

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to continue pushing for stronger industry support, while creators focus on developing globally competitive intellectual property that can attract investment and international audiences.

Industry players also hope that increased collaboration between government, investors, educational institutions and creative organisations will help accelerate the sector’s growth.

Bottom line

Stakeholders say Nigeria’s animation industry has the talent and storytelling potential to compete globally, but unlocking that opportunity will require greater investment, stronger intellectual property protection and coordinated support from both government and the private sector.