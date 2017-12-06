5 Essential Tips For The First-Time Home Sellers

Some time ago you’ve purchased your first property, and now you’re ready for an upgrade to bigger square footage or a move to another location. However, before you can move into your new home, you need to sell your old one. Check out our essential tips on how to successfully sell a home even with no experience and see the latest property on sale in Nigeria on Jiji: https://jiji.ng/houses-apartments-for-sale.

Study the market

The situation in the real estate market changes so rapidly that the prices, demand and supply of property can be completely different to what it looked like several years ago. Studying the current condition of the real estate will help you learn and adapt to new trends, set the right price, and attract your potential customers with something they are specifically looking for in a home.

Choose a fair price

The most common strategy for selling property in the past was setting a higher-than-average price and gradually lowering it as some time passes. However, now buyers don’t tend to wait for the price to drop and can easily lose interest if they don’t believe the price is fair. Setting an adequate price will help you attract as many potential buyers as possible during the first few weeks of sales.

Prepare your home for sale

Attracting the buyers with a fair price is one thing, but making them stay and consider buying the property is more difficult. The first step in the preparation is doing the visual renovation. There is no need to rehaul the house completely, but a fresh coat of paint on the walls and newly scrubbed floor tiles in the kitchen can make a world of difference. Seasoned property agents also often advise to remove half of the furniture to make it look less personal.

Be flexible with viewings

If you’ve done everything right, soon your phone will be bombarded with requests from potential buyers to view the home. You can hold little viewing tours by inviting several buyers at once, but you’ll achieve better results if you arrange separate viewing sessions and allow the buyers to view the property alone, without a rush and in peace.

Learn to let go

Homeowners tend to get sentimental, especially if it’s their first ever piece of property that they’re now selling. That is why they often insist on taking everything with them to the new house. However, keep in mind that the more furniture and home appliances you leave in the house, the better chance of attracting the right buyer you have. Many people want to buy a house they can immediately move into, and it’s exactly what you can give to them by leaving as much furniture and appliances behind you as possible.