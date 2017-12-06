IT/TELECOMS JOB | Director, ICT Development at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) is the oldest and largest Commonwealth intergovernmental organisation mandated in the field of information and communication technologies. Our history dates back to 1901 when the Pacific Cable Board was established. With a diverse membership spanning developed and least developed countries, small island developing states, the private sector and civil society, the CTO aims to become a trusted partner for sustainable development for all through ICTs.

Job Title: Director, ICT Development

Location: 64-66 Glenthorne Road London, W6 0LR

Department: ICT Development

Job Purpose

As part of the senior management team, the Director of ICT Development will be responsible for activities of all the divisions in the Department.

The Director will provide strong leadership to the department and implement strategies for broadening and growing operational revenue as well as focusing on ICT development and use.

He/She will manage the budgets and forecasts for the overall department and contribute to the CTO’s overall financial budget, working closely with senior management staff from other departments to improve the overall performance of the organisation.

Detailed Description

The Director ICT Development is a strategic position which is responsible for activities in all the divisions in the Department, namely Technical Support & Consultancy, Capacity Development and Events.

The Department oversees the operational revenue of the CTO and reports on revenue generation and ICT development activities of the organisation.

Department Purpose:

The ICT Development Department of the CTO oversees the operational revenue of the CTO and reports on revenue generation and ICT development activities of the organisation. The Department comprises of three (3) divisions as follows: ICT Technical Support and Consultancy Division – Responsible for technical support and assistance, project development and management, research, and consultancy for CTO Members and non-members taking into consideration the interest of stakeholders, and ensuring effective planning, control and monitoring of all projects globally. Capacity Development Division – Responsible for managing and expanding the Programme for Development Training (PDT) and the development and delivery of other courses and their commercialization. Events Division – Responsible for delivering all Events and workshops.

He/she will also ensure that all three divisions deliver targeted surplus.

The ICT Development Director is expected to generate additional revenue through the extended network of the organisation and should liaise with Donor Agencies, including European and global agencies that fund ICT activities. The Director should ensure effective management of the funds donated or granted to CTO, from supporting effective resource allocation decisions, to reporting to donors on project expenditure to assisting in revenue growth.

Main Responsibilities (Responsibilities by Function)

Financial Management:

Develop and manage the Department’s annual budget;

Oversee monthly and quarterly assessments and forecasts of Department’s financial performance against budget, financial and operational goals;

Oversee short and long-term financial and managerial reporting of the Department;

Assist the Secretary-General, and the Finance and Pensions department in creating an annual organisational budget and monitoring cash flow;

Manage contracts relating to the Operational activities;

Develop long-range forecasts and maintain Operational log-Frame;

Ensuring that the Department delivers on its financial targets;

Management of ICT Development:

Direct activities of the ICT Technical Support & Consultancy division

Direct activities of the Events division;

Direct activities of the Capacity Development division;

Coordinate ICT technical requirements of the CTO and CTO Members.

Staff Management:

Management of staff in the ICT Technical Support and Consultancy division to ensure that projects, consultancies and technical assistance/cooperation activities are in line with the objectives of the organisation;

Management and support of activities of the Events division to ensure that high quality events are produced and delivered by the CTO;

Management and support of activities of the Capacity Development division to ensure that stakeholders are provided access to high quality capacity development programmes;

Ensuring that staff within the Department respond effectively to the service level agreements with other Departments that are necessary for the delivery of the organization’s activities.

Organisational Leadership:

Contribute to short and long-term organisational planning and strategy as a member of the management team.

Risk Management:

Maintain good relations with other Managers and CTO Members.

Other:

Undertake Member relations in the capacity of a Membership Account Manager for selected members as may be decided by the Secretary-General;

Undertake any other duties in his/her speciality that may be assigned by the Secretary-General.

Key deliverables:

Provision of a clear strategic direction for the CTO development programmes;

Delivery of CTO programmes and activities related to ICTs to a high standard of performance;

Introduction and operation of new programmes and activities, including but not limited to research, project development, technical support and assistance, consultancies, advisory services and capacity building related to the requirements of member countries and in line with the priorities of the international ICT and development communities;

Development of programmes and activities related to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, Small Island Developing States, Least Developed Countries and Landlocked Developing Countries;

Securing new funding agreements with existing and potential donors/funders;

Development of CTO international events, capacity development projects, consultancies and other services become major channels for knowledge disseminate in ICTs and sources of revenue for CTO;

Effective delivery of departmental outputs established in the organisation’s Strategic Plan;

Maintaining and developing a high reputation for the CTO;

Promoting national and sector (i.e. development and business partner) membership of CTO;

Effective financial control and management;

Leading and motivating the team through a culture that inspires achievement, excellence, high ethical values, transparency and competency.

Key Performance Areas

Working Relationships

Reporting to: The Secretary-General

Posts that this job manages: All senior posts in the ICT Development Department of the CTO & i.e. Manager – Technical Support and Consultancy, Manager – Events and Manager Capacity Development.

Other key relationships: Must have regular coordination meetings with the officers in charge of the following departments – Finance & Pensions, Human Resources and Administration and Membership & Communications in order to ensure a smooth working relationship between all Departments and the requirements of the organisation.

Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience

A Master’s degree in Development, General Management or a related field

10 years of experience in the global ICT sector

Experience in dealing with high level decision makers

Good written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Proven ability to prioritise workload and to meet tight deadlines

Ability to lead by example

Attention to detail and highly resourceful

Ability to maintain a high degree of responsibility, discretion and confidentiality

Ability to adopt and work in a multi cultural environment

5 years experience in an international or regional organisation will be an added advantage

Team & Condition

The post is offered on a four year fixed term contract which can be extended once for another term of four years subject to satisfactory performance.

Hours of work:

40 hours per week including one unpaid hour for lunch each day.

Employees may be required to work additional hours from time to time where this is necessary to fulfil the requirements of their role.

The maximum working time will be 48 hours per week averaged over a 13 week period.

Salary & Benefits

Starting salary will range from £60,600 p.a. to £70,881 p.a. depending on the qualifications and experiences.

Benefits include 25 days holiday per year, contributory pension scheme, medical insurance, staff loan, support for training and development, a performance-based annual bonus, subsidy for gym membership, provision for flexible working and a great working environment.

Application Closing Date

25th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae and their filledApplication Form below, to recruitment@cto.int

