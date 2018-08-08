30 Vessels of Imported Petrol, Food Arrives Nigerian Shores – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 30 ships laden with petroleum products, food and other goods from Wednesday to Aug. 25 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The NPA made this known in its daily “Shipping Position’’ publication in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said that 13 ships out of the number would berth with petrol.

The other 17 ships, according to it, are carrying buckwheat, steel products, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, aviation fuel, diesel and containers with different goods.

It added that 10 other ships laden with bulk fertiliser, bulk oil, container, bulk urea, aviation fuel, frozen and petrol had earlier arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth.