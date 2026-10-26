266 million faced hunger worldwide in 2025-WFP

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 26, 2026

Key Points

· As many as 266 million people faced acute hunger worldwide in 2025, according to the UN World Food Programme

· Conflict is driving the most severe food crises

· The warning came as the WFP’s new Executive Director, Luke J. Lindberg, assumed office on Monday

· Lindberg called on governments, businesses, institutions and individuals to fund efforts to deliver food before it is too late

· He succeeds Cindy McCain, who served from April 2023 to May 2026, with Carl Skau acting since June

· Lindberg previously served as US Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the Department of Agriculture

Main Story

As many as 266 million people faced acute hunger worldwide in 2025, with conflict driving the most severe food crises, the United Nations World Food Programme has said. The warning came as the organisation’s new Executive Director, Luke J. Lindberg, assumed office on Monday, calling on governments, businesses, institutions and individuals to support efforts to deliver food to people facing hunger before it is too late.

“Conflict is driving people into hunger, and extreme weather and maritime chokepoints exacerbate this reality,” Lindberg said in a statement on the agency’s website announcing his assumption of office. He called for stronger global support for the WFP’s humanitarian operations, warning that the organisation cannot sustain its life-saving work alone. “Governments, institutions, businesses, and individuals need to stand with us, fund the work, and help get food to people before it’s too late. No more famines,” he said.

Lindberg succeeds Cindy McCain, who served as executive director from April 2023 to May 2026. Carl Skau has served as acting executive director since June. Before joining the WFP, Lindberg served as Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the United States Department of Agriculture. He previously founded a public-private partnership focused on expanding international markets for the state’s exporters, serving as its president and chief executive officer, and also served as chief of staff and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

The Issues

The scale of the figure shows how deep the global hunger crisis remains. Lindberg identified conflict as the main driver, with extreme weather and disruptions at maritime chokepoints making matters worse. Together, these factors affect both the places where food is needed and the routes by which it can be delivered, Funding is the other pressure point. Lindberg’s warning that the WFP cannot sustain its work alone points to a continuing gap between humanitarian needs and available resources, a problem that tends to grow when several crises overlap.

The leadership change also comes at a sensitive time. After several months under an acting director, the agency now has a permanent head with a background in trade and agriculture rather than traditional humanitarian work, which may shape how it approaches partnerships with governments and the private sector.

What’s Being Said

Lindberg framed the moment as an urgent call to action, stressing that conflict, extreme weather and supply disruptions are compounding one another. His message was directed at governments, businesses, institutions and individuals alike, with a clear appeal to fund the work and prevent famines, The WFP describes itself as the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, providing life-saving assistance during emergencies and using food assistance to support recovery from conflict, disasters and extreme weather.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to Lindberg’s early priorities, including how he approaches fundraising and what partnerships he seeks with governments and the private sector. Donors and aid groups will watch for any new appeals or funding commitments, The WFP is also likely to keep highlighting regions where conflict and extreme weather are pushing communities toward famine as it works to mobilise support.

Bottom Line

With 266 million people facing acute hunger in 2025, the WFP’s new chief has begun his tenure with a blunt appeal for funding and support, warning that conflict-driven food crises cannot be tackled by the agency alone.