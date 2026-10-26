Key Points

UNICEF has called for a review of Nigeria’s education curriculum to address the gap between graduates’ skills and employers’ needs.

The organisation says outdated teaching programmes leave many young people unprepared for the modern workplace.

UNICEF and Airtel Africa are collaborating to expand access to digital learning and youth skills development.

The partnership, backed by a $57 million investment across 13 African countries, aims to improve digital inclusion and employability.

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is working with partners to strengthen practical skills and employment opportunities for young people.

Main Story

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for a review of Nigeria’s education curriculum, warning that outdated learning programmes are leaving many graduates without the skills needed to succeed in today’s job market.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Rownak Khan, made the call on Sunday during a visit by UNICEF and Airtel Africa to schools in Agege, Lagos, and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH). The visit showcased initiatives designed to improve digital learning and prepare young people for employment.

Khan said Nigeria had an established education system but needed to ensure that what students learnt in classrooms reflected the changing demands of the workplace.

“In many countries, and to some extent broadly in Nigeria, the education is there, but the curricula that have been followed are quite decades old,” she said.

She explained that many students experience a difficult transition from school to the workplace because their education does not always match the skills employers require.

Khan called for stronger collaboration between government, educational institutions, development organisations and private companies to close this gap. She stressed that digital training should lead to meaningful employment and sustainable livelihoods rather than end with certificates.

The UNICEF official praised YABATECH for integrating digital competencies into its programmes and creating opportunities for young people to become economically independent.

The Issues

Nigeria’s skills gap remains a challenge for young people seeking employment in an increasingly digital economy. While educational qualifications remain important, employers also need practical abilities that enable graduates to contribute effectively in the workplace.

Without regular curriculum updates, students risk graduating with knowledge that does not adequately prepare them for emerging industries, digital tools and changing job requirements.

Access to digital education is another concern, particularly for young people who face barriers to internet connectivity and affordable data.

What’s Being Said

UNICEF’s Chief Field Office and Head of Private Sector Partnerships Unit, Celine Lafoucriere, said Airtel had supported the organisation’s digital education initiatives for five years by providing connectivity for young learners.

The partnership has expanded access to platforms such as the Learning Passport and Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA), which help young people develop skills and improve their employability.

Lafoucriere explained that Airtel agreed to whitelist selected platforms, allowing beneficiaries to access learning resources without the usual data charges. She credited the company’s support with helping UNICEF expand digital learning opportunities.

Meanwhile, Esi Asare Prah, Head of Programmes at Airtel Africa Foundation, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to bridging Africa’s digital divide.

She said the partnership with UNICEF was backed by a $57 million investment across 13 African countries, with education and digital inclusion among the foundation’s priorities.

Prah stressed that young people needed practical skills that could help them secure jobs and earn a living. She also described the YABATECH engagement as an opportunity to develop an approach that could be replicated in other African countries.

YABATECH Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, represented by his deputy, Dr. Ismaila Badmus, welcomed the collaboration and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to partnerships between academia and industry.

What’s Next

The success of the initiatives will depend on sustained investment, stronger industry partnerships and opportunities for young people to apply their skills in real workplaces.

A curriculum review that reflects employers’ needs could also help educational institutions prepare students for emerging career opportunities.

Bottom Line

UNICEF’s call highlights an important question for Nigeria: are students learning the skills they need to succeed after graduation?

Updating the curriculum, expanding digital access and connecting training to real employment opportunities could help young Nigerians move beyond certificates towards meaningful work and financial independence.