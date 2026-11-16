FG to begin Apapa, Tin-Can port modernisation on November 25

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government will flag off the modernisation of Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports on November 25.

The project is expected to address ageing infrastructure and operational challenges at the two ports.

Apapa and Tin-Can jointly handle more than 70 per cent of Nigeria’s non-oil export cargo, according to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The government has also approved modernisation projects for Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government will begin the modernisation of Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos on November 25 as part of efforts to improve cargo handling and strengthen the country’s maritime infrastructure.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, will perform the flag-off ceremony, according to a statement issued on Monday by Dr Bolaji Akinola, the minister’s Special Adviser.

Akinola said the two ports jointly handled more than 70 per cent of Nigeria’s non-oil export cargo, making their upgrade important to the country’s trade and economic growth.

He described the project as the first comprehensive modernisation of the ports in about 50 years, saying it would address ageing infrastructure, operational difficulties and increasing demands on the country’s busiest port corridors.

The planned improvements are expected to increase cargo-handling capacity, reduce vessel turnaround and cargo dwell times, improve port access and logistics, and strengthen safety and security.

The government also expects the project to improve operating conditions for port users, investors and other maritime businesses.

Akinola said the modernisation was part of a wider plan to develop an efficient and internationally competitive port system across Nigeria.

THE ISSUES

Apapa and Tin-Can are central to Nigeria’s maritime trade. Their combined contribution to non-oil export cargo means operational problems at the ports can affect businesses moving goods into and out of the country.

Longer vessel turnaround times and delays in clearing cargo can increase costs for shipping companies, importers, exporters and other port users. Improving cargo-handling capacity and access could help reduce these delays and make trade more efficient.

However, the benefits will depend on the actual improvements delivered at the ports. Modernised facilities alone may not eliminate congestion if road access, rail connections and other logistics arrangements remain inadequate.

The government’s plan to upgrade ports outside Lagos is also significant. Developing facilities in other regions could expand the country’s cargo-handling capacity and reduce the concentration of maritime activity around Lagos.

WHAT’S NEXT

Akinola disclosed that the Federal Government had also approved the modernisation of Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports.

The broader programme is intended to improve cargo-handling capacity, support economic development across different regions and strengthen connections between seaports, roads, railways, inland waterways and dry ports.

BOTTOM LINE

The November 25 flag-off will mark the start of the planned upgrade of two of Nigeria’s most important ports. The key test will be whether the modernisation reduces cargo delays, improves logistics and makes it easier for Nigerian businesses to move goods through the country’s maritime network.