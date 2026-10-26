Davido’s aide offers reward for phone stolen at Zlatan’s wedding

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 26, 2026

Category

Entertainment

Key Points

· Davido’s aide, Damilare Aladegbola, popularly known as Dre, has appealed for the return of his phone, which he says was stolen at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s wedding

· He made the appeal on Instagram on Monday

· He promised to reward whoever returns the phone with money

· Dre also complained about waiters clearing plates and moving phones left on tables

· Zlatan posted wedding pictures on Instagram ahead of the traditional ceremony held on Saturday

· Celebrities, fans and well-wishers attended the event in Lagos, with Davido leading the groomsmen

Main Story

Davido’s aide, Damilare Aladegbola, popularly known as Dre, has appealed to the person who allegedly stole his phone during rapper Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s wedding ceremony to return it. He took to Instagram on Monday, promising to reward whoever took the phone with money in exchange for its return, “If na u carry my phone for Zlatan wedding, abeg return am, I go give you money please,” he wrote in pidgin English.

He also expressed frustration over how the phone may have gone missing, apparently linking it to waiters clearing tables. He said that from now on, if he attends any party and a waitress asks whether he is done eating so she can pack his plate, he will react angrily, since people usually leave their phones on the table.

The wedding itself drew a large crowd of celebrities, fans and well-wishers in Lagos, with Davido leading the pack of groomsmen. Zlatan posted wedding pictures on his official Instagram page ahead of the traditional ceremony held on Saturday, captioning them “IT’s TIME TO MARRY.”

The Issues

The incident highlights a familiar risk at large Nigerian social events, where guests often leave phones on tables and crowds, service staff and security arrangements make it hard to track missing items. High-profile weddings attract many people beyond the invited circle, which can add to the problem.

Dre’s claim that the phone was stolen is his own account, and the report does not say who may have taken it or whether the matter has been reported to the police or the event organisers. His offer of a cash reward, with no questions asked in tone, suggests he is prioritising recovery of the phone, and likely its contents, over pursuing anyone, His remarks about waiters also point to a tension between guest service and personal security, since clearing plates quickly can mean moving items left on tables.

What’s Being Said

Dre made his appeal publicly and directly on Instagram, using pidgin English to address whoever took the phone. He pledged money for its return and added a pointed warning about how he will handle waiters who offer to pack his plate at future events, No statement from Zlatan, Davita, Davido or the event organisers was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether the phone is returned and whether Dre updates his followers. Fans and colleagues may share his appeal further, which could improve the chances of recovery, Zlatan and Davita’s wedding celebrations are also likely to keep drawing attention, with more photos and videos expected from the event.

Bottom Line

Dre has turned to Instagram to plead for the return of his phone with a cash reward, a small but relatable drama from a star-studded wedding that otherwise centred on Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s big day.