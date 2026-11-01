2027: Five media houses to host Lagos governorship debate on November 8

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Five Nigerian media organisations under the Nigeria Debate Consortium will host the Lagos governorship debate on November 8, 2026.

The debate will bring together governorship candidates to discuss policies on transportation, security, housing, education, healthcare and economic growth.

Participating candidates will be given equal speaking time and assessed under the same moderation standards.

The event will be broadcast nationally and through digital platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obafemi Hamzat, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Funso Doherty are among the candidates who have outlined their policy priorities for Lagos.

MAIN STORY

Five Nigerian media organisations have scheduled a Lagos State governorship debate for November 8, 2026, as political parties prepare for the 2027 general elections.

The debate, organised under the Nigeria Debate Consortium, will hold at 7pm at The Hub by IALA, House of His Glory, Plot 18, Providence Road, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos.

The consortium comprises Channels Television, TVC News, PUNCH Newspaper, TheCable and Vanguard Newspaper. The initiative is designed to provide a non-partisan platform for governorship candidates to present their policy proposals, explain their priorities and respond to questions on issues affecting residents.

The Lagos debate will open a series of electoral debates planned for selected battleground states ahead of the 2027 elections, with the programme expected to conclude with a presidential debate and town hall.

Discussions will cover transportation, infrastructure, security, housing, education, healthcare, job creation and economic growth, placing the candidates’ proposals and preparedness for leadership before public scrutiny.

The organisers said participating candidates would be treated equally, with identical speaking times, rules and moderation standards. Experienced journalists will moderate the discussions in line with professional standards of fairness, neutrality and editorial independence.

The debate will also be broadcast to national and digital audiences through the participating media organisations’ platforms.

Channels Television said the initiative was intended to help voters assess candidates beyond their campaign promises by examining the practicality of their proposals and their capacity to deliver.

TVC News also stressed the importance of issue-based engagement, noting that candidates should explain not only what they intend to achieve but how they plan to implement their policies.

The consortium called on Lagos residents, eligible voters, young people, civil society organisations, professional groups and members of the business community to participate in the electoral conversation.

The debate comes as major governorship contenders have begun presenting their plans for the state.

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, who is currently the deputy governor of Lagos State, outlined plans in a July 2026 interview with PUNCH to expand infrastructure, strengthen security through state police and address flooding, housing and waste management.

The African Democratic Congress candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has pledged to provide affordable housing and establish a platform through which residents can report intimidation by police officers or political thugs.

Similarly, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate, Funso Doherty, said on October 1, 2026, that he would make education and healthcare accessible at no cost within his first 100 days in office if elected governor.

THE ISSUES

The debate presents an opportunity for Lagos voters to examine how the candidates intend to address some of the state’s persistent governance challenges.

Transportation, infrastructure, housing, security and access to essential services remain central to the state’s development agenda. Beyond presenting campaign commitments, candidates will face the challenge of explaining how their proposals would be funded, implemented and sustained.

The emphasis on equal speaking time and common moderation standards is also intended to ensure that candidates have comparable opportunities to communicate their positions.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lagos governorship debate is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 7pm. It will be the first in the consortium’s planned series of debates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisers are expected to extend the initiative to other selected battleground states before concluding with a presidential debate and town hall.

BOTTOM LINE

The November 8 debate will give Lagos governorship candidates an opportunity to present their programmes directly to voters, while allowing residents to compare their policy positions and assess their readiness to govern ahead of the 2027 election.