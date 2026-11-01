Apple overtakes NVIDIA as AI spending concerns hit tech stocks

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 1, 2026

Key Points

Apple regained the title of the world’s most valuable publicly traded company on October 30, with a market capitalisation of approximately $5.03 trillion

Nvidia’s valuation fell to $4.93 trillion after its shares declined 4.2%, leaving Apple about $100 billion ahead

Investor concerns over the scale and returns of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending contributed to the wider technology-sector sell-off

Main Story

Apple overtook Nvidia as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company on Friday, October 30, after a sharper decline in the chipmaker’s shares widened the valuation gap between the two technology companies.

Apple ended the session with a market capitalisation of approximately $5.03 trillion, compared with Nvidia’s $4.93 trillion. Apple shares fell 1.2% during the session, while Nvidia dropped 4.2%, according to Bloomberg reporting published by Yahoo Finance.

The change in ranking came as investors reassessed the scale of spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and questioned how quickly technology companies would generate returns from those investments.

The sell-off followed quarterly updates from Intel and Amazon that disappointed investors, adding to concerns after earlier results from Alphabet and Meta. Those reports renewed scrutiny of the financial commitments being made by major technology companies to expand computing capacity for artificial intelligence.

Apple’s position contrasted with that of companies making substantial investments in AI infrastructure. The iPhone maker has maintained a more restrained capital expenditure approach, which appeared to make its shares relatively more resilient during Friday’s technology-sector decline.

Apple’s shares have reportedly gained about 27% in 2026, more than twice Nvidia’s advance over the same period, according to the supplied report. Friday’s ranking change was the first time Apple had overtaken Nvidia since briefly holding the lead in late July.

Market capitalisation represents the market value of a company’s outstanding shares. It changes with share prices and does not, by itself, measure revenue, profit or the underlying value of a company’s business.

What’s Being Said

Bloomberg’s report, published by Yahoo Finance, linked Apple’s return to the top to investors seeking the perceived safety of the iPhone maker amid concerns about artificial intelligence spending.

Reuters separately reported that investors were questioning whether major technology companies’ large AI investments would deliver returns quickly enough. The report also highlighted rising capital expenditure and concerns about how companies are financing their spending.

No direct statement from Apple or Nvidia was included in the supplied material. The available commentary is therefore attributed to the published financial reports rather than presented as company statements.

What’s Next

Apple is scheduled to report its quarterly results next week, providing investors with an opportunity to assess its financial performance and investment outlook.

Nvidia is due to report its results in mid-November, which could provide further insight into demand for AI chips and the outlook for technology infrastructure spending.

The Bottom Line:

Apple’s return to the top reflects a change in how investors are weighing the cost and potential returns of AI investment, rather than a surge in its share price on the day. The ranking shows that market leadership can shift when investors begin to question the returns behind a major growth trend.