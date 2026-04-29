2027 Elections: APC activities intensify as Tinubu, aspirants pick nomination forms

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

President Tinubu and other aspirants obtain APC nomination forms

Lagos GAC endorses Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as consensus candidate

Political alignments and succession battles intensify nationwide

Main Story

Political activities ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections gathered pace as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and several aspirants across the country obtained nomination and expression of interest forms under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development comes as party stakeholders begin early positioning for presidential, governorship, and legislative contests, with internal alignments already shaping emerging political dynamics.

Among the notable entrants is Edo-born aspirant Osifo Stanley, who purchased the N100 million presidential nomination form to challenge the incumbent at the party’s primaries.

At the same time, the Lagos State political landscape witnessed a major development as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex decision-making body of the APC in the state, endorsed Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Inside APC’s Nomination Process

The sale of nomination forms, which commenced slightly behind schedule, is expected to close in early May 2026, in line with the party’s timetable.

At the Abuja Continental Hotel, where forms were distributed, aspirants for various offices—ranging from the National Assembly to governorship seats—were seen collecting their documents, signalling widespread participation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled:

Presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027

Governorship and State Assembly elections for February 6, 2027

Party primaries are expected to hold between April 23 and May 30, 2026, while campaigns will begin in August and September respectively.

What’s Being Said

Speaking after obtaining the president’s nomination forms, APC chieftain and lawmaker James Faleke dismissed concerns over emerging opposition coalitions.

“We are not bothered. Political parties can come together as part of democracy. When we do our work, they will do theirs. We have our strategy, and it will work,” he said.

Faleke also emphasised the party’s ongoing grassroots mobilisation and internal cohesion as key strengths ahead of the elections.

Rising Governorship Contests Nationwide

Across multiple states, governorship ambitions are taking shape:

In Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola declared his ambition with the purchase of nomination forms

In Nasarawa, Senator Aliyu Wadada and former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu are set for a primary contest

In Bauchi, Senator Shehu Buba expressed confidence in reclaiming the state from the opposition

In Rivers and Abia states, aspirants including Tonye Cole and Mascot Uzor Kalu have also entered the race

The developments highlight intensifying competition within the ruling party as stakeholders position themselves ahead of primaries.

Lagos Consensus and Internal Alignments

The endorsement of Obafemi Hamzat by the Lagos GAC signals a move toward consensus politics within the state chapter of the APC, potentially reducing internal contestation.

However, similar consensus arrangements in other states, such as Ogun, have already triggered disputes, suggesting that not all alignments may hold.

What’s Next

With nomination form sales underway and primaries approaching, political negotiations, alliances, and internal party contests are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Analysts note that early mobilisation within the APC reflects a strategic effort to consolidate power ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive 2027 electoral cycle.