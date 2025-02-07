2025 UTME: JAMB Announces Registration, Exam Dates, And Expanded CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) confirms the registration and examination dates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB states that registration begins on January 31, 2025, and closes on March 5, 2025. The main UTME starts on March 8, 2025, while the optional mock examination holds on February 23, 2025.

JAMB maintains that all candidates must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) as part of the registration process. To generate a profile code, candidates must send their NIN via SMS to either 55019 or 66019.

The registration fees are as follows:

Candidates opting for UTME with the mock exam pay ₦8,200 .

pay . Those registering without the mock exam pay ₦7,200 .

pay . Direct Entry (DE) candidates pay ₦5,700.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede explains that the mock examination allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) format. Additionally, JAMB introduces a trial-testing mock for candidates under 16 years old, enabling them to experience the CBT system without sitting for the main UTME.

To accommodate the growing number of candidates, JAMB approves 870 CBT centres for the 2025 UTME, an increase from 747 centres in 2024. This expansion aims to reduce technical issues and provide a seamless examination experience.

JAMB assures candidates of a more efficient and transparent examination process in 2025. Prof. Oloyede states that the board has implemented measures to address challenges from previous years, ensuring a smoother registration and testing process.

Candidates must complete their registration within the specified period, as late submissions will not be accepted. JAMB also encourages all applicants to stay updated through official channels and prepare adequately for the exam.

JAMB reaffirms its commitment to fairness, transparency, and efficiency, ensuring candidates have the best possible experience during the 2025 UTME.