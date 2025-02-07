Google Celebrates 20 Years Of Google Maps And Reveals Top Reviewed Places In Nigeria

Today, Google celebrates 20 years of Google Maps, a tool that has fundamentally changed how we explore and navigate the world. Over the past two decades, it’s become an essential tool for more than 2 billion monthly users, providing both comprehensive information and a vibrant community for sharing knowledge. 

Google Maps isn’t simply a map; it’s a dynamic platform shaping users’ understanding of the world. Its rich and up-to-date information empowers users to confidently navigate, wherever their journey takes them.

Its evolution has brought a wealth of features to enhance every journey. Need a little inspiration? Ask Maps, powered by Gemini, for curated ideas on where to go. Travelling? The “Directory” tab helps you explore what’s available in airports. Want to get your bearings quickly? Augmented reality allows you to understand an area at a glance. Even everyday tasks, like finding the cheapest petrol station nearby, are made easier with Google Maps.

In Nigeria, Google Maps has been instrumental in helping people discover new places and navigate with confidence. To mark this 20th anniversary, Google is unveiling the top reviewed places in Nigeria, showcasing the locations that have captured the hearts of Nigerian users. These lists offer fascinating insights into popular choices for restaurants, cafes, visitor attractions, parks, and museums across the country.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google West Africa, “Google Maps has evolved from a basic mapping tool to a dynamic platform that helps people explore, navigate, and discover new experiences. The top reviewed locations in Nigeria highlight the places that have captured the interest and attention of our users.”

See below the top ten list of most searched places in Nigeria: 

Most Reviewed  Restaurants
Mega ChickenFarmcity Lekki loungeCrush CafeHard Rock CafeDomino’s Pizza, WuseJevinik RestaurantCactus RestaurantThe Junkyard GrillsBluCabana Restaurant & CafeDomino’s Pizza, Yaba		Most Reviewed Cafe
Flowershop CafeOliver’s CaféSalamander CafeCafé de vieWood House CafeTOP BEANS. Coffee & moreCreamslices CafeCafé FlourKetchupArk City Cafe And Grill		Most Reviewed Visitor Attractions
Dimplediva_scentOniru Private BeachThe Good BeachNew Berger Roundabout Ojodu IkejaEmir’s Palace Kano CityRumuokoro FlyoverRailway Compound Ebute Meta LagosAbia Tower Round about UmuahiaFela’s Shrine IkejaIdumagbo Junction Eyo Statue		Most Reviewed Park
City Park AbujaMuri Okunola ParkTinubu SquareNdubuisi Kanu ParkFreedom Park LagosJohnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) ParkMillennium ParkShitta Roundabout ParkJD Leisure parkTrans-Amusement Park		Most Reviewed Museum
National Museum Benin Citykalakuta museumNational Museum LagosOpen Heavens International CentreOOPLNational Commission for Museums and Monuments, Kaduna.AREWA HouseGidan Makama MuseumSculpture GardenNational Museum of Unity
