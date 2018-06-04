2019: Okorocha’s son-in-law Denies Shelving Gubernatorial Ambition

The son-in-law to Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, on Monday said he has not renounced his gubernatorial ambition.

His statement is coming at a time it was rumoured that Nwosu, has dropped his guber ambition, as a result of the outcome of the APC, congresses in the state.

But Nwosu briefly said in Owerri, that he was still in the race and can’t be cowed by the coalition group.

The Chief of Staff to Okorocha, said: “There is nothing that can be farther from the truth than such report that I have suspended my ambition.

“It is those in the opposition that have suspended their governorship aspirations because of the fear of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. They are afraid because they know that they don’t stand a chance against the will of God and the people.”

He bragged that, “I am not disturbed by the political intrigues and controversies that arose during the course of the contentious APC Congresses in the state, my ambition is divine and cannot be truncated by any man.”

He also claimed that, “Those behind the report of his purported withdrawal from the race are those who are already losing sleep over his growing acceptance among the Imo electorate.

“We are very focused on the goal and we cannot be distracted. If you observe correctly, you will discover that we are not resting on our oars, we are moving and taking our message to the nooks and crannies of the state.“

And let me tell you this, no amount of cheap blackmail or sponsored falsehood in the media can distract him or derail God’s plan for Imolites through his mandate.”