2019 EXMAN AWARD: Keskese Emerges Agency of the Year

…Wins Grand Prix, 6 other Awards

Keskese Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading experiential marketing agencies, has once again emerged the experiential marketing agency of the year at the 2019 Experiential Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) Awards held on Saturday in Lagos making it the second time in a row.

Keskese won a total of 7 Awards including the Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze at the award ceremony.

At the classy event held recently at Civic Centre in Lagos, Keskese emerged the only agency out of the 49 EXMAN certified experiential marketing member agencies to win the highest award of the Grand Prix via the seamless and perfect execution of MTN mPulse Campaign.

The list of the campaigns that won laurels for the agency includes MTN mPulse, MTN Pulse (Campus Invasion), MTN and Arsenal Partnership and MTN Lumos.

The MTN M Pulse campaign was recognized by winning 2 Gold in two different categories that include Best Activation in Consumer Experience and Use of Digital in an Event while the same campaign was awarded silver and bronze medals in the Best Activation on Consumer Experience and Best Event on Business to Consumer categories respectively.

MTN Lumos campaign was crowned with silver medal in the Best Event on Business to Business category while MTN-Arsenal Partnership campaign won bronze medal in the Best Activation on Sporting Property category.

Speaking shortly after the awards, Project Consultant, Keskese Limited, Mr. Tade Adekunle described the award as a recognition of the exemplary performance of the agency in successfully executing clients’ work which have placed the agency above its peers in the industry.

“We are highly honoured for the recognition accorded us once again. This honour is a testament to the immense contribution and value we are adding to the various brands on our clients’ portfolio. We will continue to do our best to satisfy our clients”, he said.

He expressed profound appreciation to the clients for providing enabling environment for ideas to thrive which has helped the team to deliver excellent and innovative campaigns.

Also speaking, Executive Director of Keskese Limited, Kayode Idowu stated that the honour is a huge encouragement for the agency and the team to raise the stake in offering top notch services to the clients.

“We are indeed humbled and overwhelmed by this recognition which would greatly inspire the agency and the team to rededicate itself more to excellence in every facet of our operations. We remain unrelenting to serve the clients better”, he added.

The Experiential Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) award is organized bi-annually to identify and celebrate outstanding works done by member agencies in the experiential marketing industry in Nigeria.