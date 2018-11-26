2019 Elections : Sanwo-Olu Appoints Ambode’s Home Affairs’ Commissioner As Campaign Director

As the 2019 governorship election draws nearer, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, has been appointed as one of the campaign directors of the All Progressives Congress Candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was made known in a statement on Monday by Olalekan Murisiku, Media Assistant to Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef.

According to the statement, the Lagos APC Governorship candidate, appointed the State Commissioner for Home Affairs as the Director, Conflict Resolutions of his Independent Campaign Group.

“The inauguration for Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef as the Director, Conflict Resolutions of campaign group known as Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Independent Campaign Group, ICG, took place last Saturday at Watercress hotel in Ikeja, Lagos,” the statement added.

Presenting the Directorate document to Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, on behalf of the Lagos APC flag bearer, the Director General, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Independent Campaign Group, ICG, Mr Tayo Ayinde, described the move as a clarion call.

He was quoted as saying: “The assignment was a daunting one, we found you worthy and capable to handle the Directorate.

“In the ICG, we are one big family. The task ahead of us is a collective one, so Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef like other Directors in ICG is a senior politician of note.”

Assuring that he would work with due consultation, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef in his votes of assurance message, prayed that Almighty God will make him and other Directors assets and not as liabilities to the campaign group.

“I am honoured and privileged to be appointed as the Director, Conflict Resolutions of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Independent Campaign Group, ICG. On behalf of other Directors, we pledge our loyalty and we shall do our best with maximum cooperation,” he said.

It was that Abdulhakeem is one of Ambode’s kitchen cabinet who ensured peaceful co-existence among religious organisations in the state.

Abdulhakeem also recently won the Lagos Man of the Year Award.