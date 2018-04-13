2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Relay Team Qualifies

Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team has qualified for the final of the event at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The qualified Nigerian athletes include: Enoch Adegoke, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Seye Ogunlewe, and Usheoritse Itsekiri.

The athletes placed third in the men’s 4x100m relay round 1- Heat 2 with a time of 38.52 seconds, behind the English and Jamaican teams at the Carrara Stadium Park.

The English 4x100m relay team won the race with a time of 38.15 seconds while the Jamaicans came second with a time of 38.44 seconds.

The Nigerian quartet will compete in lane 7 of the men’s 4x100m relay final billed for Saturday.

In the men’s 4x400m relay round 1 Heat 1, Nigeria’s quartet of Orukpe Eraiyokan, Samson Nathaniel, Salihu Isah and Chidi Okezie missed out on a chance to reach the final of the event after they were disqualified in their race.

In the men’s Javelin throw qualifying round-Group A, Nigeria’s Samuel Kure did not qualify for the final.

Kure placed eight with a throw of 73.49.

Source: Complete Sport