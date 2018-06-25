20 German Firms Explore Investment Opportunities in Nigeria

No fewer than 20 German firms are in Nigeria to explore investment opportunities in the country.

The Chief Executives of the visiting firms, led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to obtain first-hand information on the various investment opportunities.

According to Enelamah, the delegation came from Bavaria, the region of Germany covering Munich and other industrial areas of the country.

“This is a very robust delegation; one of the important insights I gained from the meeting is that they really think that Nigerian economy is picking up.

“They think investments are all looking positive and they believe that it is better to face it and see for themselves rather than read about it from a distance.

“It is also noteworthy that some of them are already here and most of them are actually prospecting,” Enelamah told State House Correspondents.

The Minister disclosed that the investors would spend some days in the country, especially in Abuja and Lagos after their successful meeting with the Vice President.

He noted that they would have follow-up meetings with other investment agencies in the country as well as the private sector in Lagos.

Enelamah added that while the new investors were looking for opportunities to invest those already in the country were seeking for chances for expansion.

He noted that they were interested in how to get rid of obstacles on their way to invest.

“There is a strong push by us (Nigeria) to encourage investors to come to create jobs for our people and to help to strengthen our economy,” the minister said.