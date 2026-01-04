12 Hours. One City. Non-Stop Vibes: How Quickteller InsomniaQ Redefined The Lagos Entertainment Scene.

Quickteller InsomniaQ, the bold new music and culture experience by Africa’s leading digital payments platform Quickteller, powered by the Interswitch Group, successfully redefined the Lagos entertainment scene with its maiden 12-hour music and lifestyle marathon at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos. From dusk on December 21 into the early hours of December 22, the experience brought the Lagos landscape alive in line with the phrase “Music Never Sleeps”.

More than just an event, Quickteller InsomniaQ emerged as a defining cultural moment created for the vibe chasers, and everyone who believes that ‘sleep can wait’. This debut edition firmly established InsomniaQ as a new must-attend highlight on Lagos’ December entertainment calendar, offering a fresh take on how the city celebrates music, culture, and connection.

From the moment the gates opened, it was clear that InsomniaQ was not built around fleeting hype, but around intentional curation. The atmosphere blended music, culture, and community into a seamless overnight journey, one where African creativity took centre stage and the audience became part of a story unfolding hour by hour.

Spanning the entire night, InsomniaQ brought together music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, creatives, and diaspora returnees, all united by a shared desire to experience Lagos nightlife in a more immersive way. As the city transitioned from night to dawn, InsomniaQ proved that some of the most memorable stories are written while the world is asleep.

Music sensation, Made Kuti opened the live performance sequence with a commanding set that bridged Afrobeat heritage with modern expression. Backed by powerful horns and percussion, his performance grounded the night in musical authenticity, setting a strong artistic foundation for the experience.

He was followed by The Loud Urban Choir, whose harmonious vocals created moments that felt deeply communal and immersive. Their performance drew the audience into a shared rhythm, adding emotional depth and collective resonance to the night.

Niniola, the queen of Afro-House, then took the stage with pulsating rhythms and fearless energy. Her performance transformed the venue into a moving sea of dancers, reaffirming her reputation as one of Africa’s most magnetic live performers.

Global Afrofusion star Patoranking closed the live performance sequence with a set that transcended borders. Delivering crowd-favourite anthems infused with dancehall and reggae rhythms, he sparked mass singalongs and brought the night to an electrifying peak.

Throughout the experience, DJs performed at intervals between the live acts, expertly sustaining the atmosphere and ensuring the energy never dipped. Their curated selections blended nostalgia with contemporary hits, keeping the crowd engaged as the night stretched into morning.

Beyond the performances, Quickteller InsomniaQ stood out as a thoughtfully curated, lifestyle-driven experience that extended far beyond music. The immersive environment and shared moments fostered genuine connections, turning strangers into a community brought together by sound, movement, and collective energy.

With the successful delivery of its maiden edition, InsomniaQ has laid a solid foundation for what is set to become an iconic cultural platform, redefining the possibilities of overnight music experiences, raising the benchmark for December entertainment in Lagos, and reinforcing Quickteller’s long-term commitment to championing African creativity and culture beyond payments.