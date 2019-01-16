1000 Jobs at Stake as Marks & Spencer Shutdown 17 Stores

Marks & Spencer plans to close 17 more stores with the loss of 1,000 jobs, as the retailer continues to restructure its business in the face of changing consumer spending habits.

M&S has already outlined plans to close 100 stores by 2022 as it hopes to move at least a third of its clothing and homes sales online. Of these, 30 have already closed.

The current list includes stores across the country, including Antrim in Northern Ireland, Buxton and Huddersfield in the North and Cwmbran in Wales.

M&S has opened talks with the employees affected and hopes to retain as many as possible. It says 1,891 workers have been impacted by its store closure plan, although it has redeployed 1,591 to new roles.

In a trading update last week, M&S said it was seeing “encouraging early signs” from its radical reorganisation despite further falls in clothing and food sales over its Christmas quarter.

Director Sacha Berendji said on Tuesday: “We’re continuing to transform M&S with pace and as part of this we are making good progress with our plans to close over 100 stores – radically reshaping our store estate to become more relevant for our customers.

“Proposing to close stores is never easy, for our colleagues, customers or the local community, but it is vital for the future of M&S. Where we have closed stores, we are continuing to see an encouraging number of customers choosing other nearby locations and shopping on M&S.com.”

The 17 stores announced on Tuesday are:

Ashford

Barrow

Bedford

Boston

Buxton

Cwmbran

Deal

Felixstowe

Huddersfield

Hull

Junction One Antrim Outlet

Luton Arndale

Newark

Northwich

Rotherham

Sutton Coldfield

Weston Super Mare