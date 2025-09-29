10 Fastest Players To Score 100 Goals For One Club

Scoring 100 goals for a single club is a feat that cements a player’s name in football history. Doing it in record time? That’s the stuff of legends. These players didn’t just find the net; they made it their home, tearing through defenses with a hunger that left fans in awe.

According to Planet Football, here are the 10 fastest players to hit the 100-goal mark for one club, ranked by the number of games it took. Buckle up—this list is a wild ride through football’s goal-scoring elite.

10. Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – 137 Games

Let’s kick things off with a name that feels like it was born to break records: Kylian Mbappé. The French prodigy exploded onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco, helping them snatch the Ligue 1 title in 2017 and reach the Champions League semi-finals. PSG saw the spark and swooped in, first on loan, then for a jaw-dropping fee alongside Neymar’s €222 million move. Mbappé didn’t disappoint, racking up 100 goals in just 137 games. Honestly, who else could make scoring look so effortless at such a young age? His pace, flair, and knack for the spectacular made Paris his playground.

9. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 136 Games

If you think goal-scoring machines are built in a lab, Robert Lewandowski might be Exhibit A. Before Bayern, he was already a force at Borussia Dortmund, famously torching Real Madrid with four goals in a single Champions League semi-final in 2013. When he joined Bayern on a free transfer in 2014, the goals kept flowing. It took him just 136 games to hit 100, and he went on to score 312 Bundesliga goals—falling short of Gerd Müller’s record but snagging the single-season record with 41 in 2020-21. The man’s a goal-scoring metronome, isn’t he?

8. Edinson Cavani (Napoli) – 135 Games

Edinson Cavani at Napoli was like a wildfire—uncontainable and unforgettable. Between 2010 and 2013, the Uruguayan striker smashed 104 goals in 138 appearances. That’s the kind of form that could’ve made him a Napoli legend on par with Maradona if the team around him had been stronger. Later, he’d overtake Zlatan Ibrahimović as PSG’s all-time top scorer and win over Manchester United fans in 2020. But at Napoli? That was Cavani at his peak, all heart and hustle, leaving defenders in the dust.

7. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 131 Games

Picture this: Sir Alex Ferguson waits patiently for a Dutch striker recovering from a brutal injury, and when he finally arrives, he delivers like it’s no big deal. That’s Ruud van Nistelrooy for you. Despite a delayed move due to a cruciate ligament injury, he hit the ground sprinting at Manchester United, scoring 100 goals in 131 games. Paul Scholes once said Ruud was obsessed with outscoring Thierry Henry, checking Henry’s stats on the team bus after every match. Talk about a man on a mission—Van Nistelrooy lived for goals.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 131 Games

You didn’t think we’d get through this list without Cristiano Ronaldo, did you? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Juventus in 2018 after dominating at Real Madrid. The Old Lady hoped he’d be the key to Champions League glory, but even though that dream fizzled, Ronaldo still delivered. He hit 100 goals in 131 games, proving that even in his 30s, he was a force of nature. Sure, it strained Juventus financially, but when you’re signing a goal-scoring machine like Ronaldo, what do you expect?

5. Zlatan Ibrahimović (PSG) – 124 Games

Zlatan doesn’t just score goals; he announces his presence with them. When PSG signed him in 2012, he’d already conquered leagues across Europe—Serie A, Eredivisie, La Liga, you name it. In Paris, he took things to another level, hitting 100 goals in 124 games and peaking with 50 goals in 51 appearances in his final season. Zlatan wasn’t just a player; he was a statement. Ever wonder what confidence looks like on a football pitch? It’s Zlatan, swaggering past defenders like they’re not even there.

4. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) – 120 Games

Norwich City fans still wake up in a cold sweat thinking about Luis Suárez at Liverpool. When he moved to Barcelona in 2014—after a, ahem, bitey World Cup incident—he was unleashed alongside Messi and Neymar. The result? A jaw-dropping 100 goals in 120 games, including 25 in 39 during Barça’s 2014-15 treble-winning season. Suárez was relentless, a predator in the box who made scoring look like second nature. Liverpool tried to replace him with Balotelli and Lambert. Spoiler: it didn’t work.

=2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 105 Games

Yes, Ronaldo’s back, and this time it’s his Real Madrid stint. Signed for a world-record fee in 2009, he didn’t win silverware right away, but goals? Oh, he had those in spades. It took him just 105 games to hit 100, and he didn’t stop there, eventually overtaking Raúl as Real’s all-time top scorer. From 33 goals in his first season to six straight seasons of 50+ goals, Ronaldo redefined what it means to dominate. Ever seen someone make the impossible look routine? That’s Ronaldo at the Bernabéu.

=2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 105 Games

Erling Haaland is what happens when you combine a Viking’s physique with a sniper’s precision. Signed for a steal at £51 million in 2022, he announced himself with a brace on his Premier League debut and didn’t look back. By his third season, he’d hit 100 goals in 105 games, including a strike against Arsenal that had fans shaking their heads in disbelief. Haaland’s not just a player; he’s a phenomenon, rewriting the record books faster than you can say “treble.”

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 104 Games

Topping the list is Harry Kane, the man who proved the “one-season wonder” doubters wrong in spectacular fashion. Joining Bayern Munich in 2023, he hit 100 goals in just 104 games, capped by a brace in a 4-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen in September 2025. Kane’s clinical finishing and relentless work rate made him a perfect fit for the Bundesliga giants. Who’d have thought a lad from Tottenham would become Bayern’s goal-scoring king so quickly? Not bad for a guy who just keeps proving the skeptics wrong.

This list isn’t just about goals; it’s about the stories, the passion, and the sheer audacity of these players. From Mbappé’s youthful brilliance to Kane’s record-breaking efficiency, each name here has left a mark on football history. Who’s your pick for the ultimate goal-scoring legend? Let me know—I’m curious!