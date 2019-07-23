Zola Electric Partners OVH Energy to deepen Renewable Energy Penetration in Nigeria

ZOLA Electric, Africa’s leading and most trusted solar energy solutions provider, has announced partnership with OVH Energy, licensee of the leading indigenous oil and gas downstream company – Oando retail brand in Nigeria, as part of its efforts to provide more Nigerians with access to clean 24 hour Power anywhere.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zola Electric, Bill Lenihan at partnership meeting between Zola Electric and OVH Energy in Lagos on Monday, July 22, 2019 stated that the partnership is consistent with company’s plan to make access to renewable energy products easier across Nigeria.

Lenihan further explained that the partnership offers Zola Electric access to OVH Energy’s over 385 filling stations pan-Nigeria, a strong platform to reach millions of homes and businesses with its advanced solar power solutions.

This is in line with its mission to deliver ‘Clean 24 hour power, anywhere’.

“Beyond making the lives of all Nigerian’s easier and more comfortable through better access to our efficient solar energy solutions, this partnership means ZOLA would also be driving more economic growth as we improve business productivity across the country,” Lenihan said.

Also speaking at the partnership meeting, the Managing Director, Zola Electric Nigeria, Abdallah Khamis explained that Zola remains committed to meeting the energy needs of consumers regardless of their economic status.

“It is a great delight to be a part of this partnership which we believe is bound to reinforce our commitment to address the energy needs confronting Nigerians. We believe this collaboration is a clear demonstration of our strong resolve to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians,” he said.

In his own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, revealed that the partnership is a huge step toward the expansion of its Non-Fuel Revenue base, expanding its product offering beyond fuel, lubricant and gas related products and services to now include renewable energy solutions by ZOLA.

“We believe this collaboration has a huge potential of promoting and growing our business. Beyond this, we are confident that this partnership would help push the innovative solar solutions of ZOLA to meet the energy needs of Nigerians,” he added

Stokman commended Zola Electric for offering itself as a solution provider in tackling the challenge associated with access to clean, reliable energy.