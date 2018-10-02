Zinedine Zidane Dashes Manchester United’s Hope, Favours Juve Move

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a welcomed reprieve as reports in France claim Zinedine Zidane has no intention of replacing him at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach is fighting to save his job at present after enduring a tumultuous start to the season.

Mourinho has fallen out with a number of key Manchester United stars already this term and suffered poor results in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Zidane has recently emerged as the clear favourite to replace his managerial counterpart at the Red Devils.

But according to French outlet Le Parisien, the former Real Madrid manager has no interest in taking over at United this season.

According to the publication, Zidane’s relatives state he has not told them of any desire to come to England and manage last season’s Premier League runners-up.

United are struggling at present and Le Parisien claim a ‘risky’ career choice would not attract the Frenchman.

To add, the French newspaper claim Zidane is dreaming of a return to Juventus.

The former midfielder played for the Serie A outfit between 1996 and 2001 before earning a big-money transfer to Real Madrid.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving the Spanish capital this summer after two-and-a-half seasons in the dugout.

The 46-year-old won three consecutive Champions League trophies at Madrid, making him a sure-fire candidate for any big job in world football at present.

As for Mourinho, Zidane’s disinterest may not mean he is out of the woods just yet.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport today suggest United could move to appoint former foe Antonio Conte.

The ex-Chelsea boss is being linked with a shock return to the Premier League, in a move which would see Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta also move to Old Trafford.