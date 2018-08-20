Brighton Secure Win Against Mourinho’s Manchester United

Brighton Secure Win Against Mourinho’s Manchester United

By
- August 20, 2018
- in NEWSLETTER, SPORTS
122
0

Brighton & Hove Albion sent Jose Mourinho back to the drawing table for some reality check after beating his Manchester United wards 3-2 at the American Express Community Stadium.

The last game of MatchDay 2 ended a big embarrassment for United, hoping to demonstrate that they were ready to challenge their neighbours Manchester City for the title this season.

Bighton opened scoring with a stylish goal by Glenn Murray in the 25th minute. He flicked the ball over David De Gea from Solly March’s left-wing cross.

Regret for United’s Paul Pogba

Two minutes later, Shane Duffy converted Anthony Knockaert’s pass after United had failed to clear a corner.

Romelu Lukaku’s header halved the deficit and triggered a revival hope.But Pascal Gross restored Brighton’s two-goal lead with a penalty before the break.

The visitors stepped up their game in the second half, but it only fetched a penalty goal from Paul Pogba in the stoppage time.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

One Million Bags of Expired Rice, Substandard Oil Impounded

Rice consumers in Nigeria should check rice bags