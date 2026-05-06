Zenith Bank appoints Mustafa Bello as board chairman

Key points

Zenith Bank Plc appoints Mustafa Bello as board chairman, effective immediately

Appointment approved by Central Bank of Nigeria and ratified by shareholders at AGM

Bello brings over four decades of leadership experience across public and private sectors

Main story

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mustafa Bello as Chairman of its Board of Directors, following regulatory approval and shareholder ratification at its Annual General Meeting.

The bank, in a statement on Wednesday, said the appointment takes immediate effect and is designed to ensure continuity, stability, and sustained effectiveness at the board level, while reinforcing its commitment to strong corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

Bello joined the board on December 29, 2017, and has since served on several board committees, contributing to strategic oversight and governance processes within the institution.

According to the bank, his elevation reflects his consistent demonstration of integrity, independence, and sound judgement, as well as his deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and organisational leadership.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Bello has held key positions across government and corporate institutions. He served as Nigeria’s Minister of Commerce from 1999 to 2002 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he led the development of Nigeria’s trade policy aligned with global standards.

He also supervised the digitisation of business registration processes through the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2002 and later served as Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission from 2003 to 2014.

The issues

1. Leadership Continuity

The appointment follows a structured succession process aimed at maintaining institutional stability and board effectiveness in one of Nigeria’s systemically important banks.

2. Corporate Governance Standards

Regulatory oversight by the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to shape board appointments, with emphasis on independence, tenure limits, and governance compliance.

3. Strategic Direction

Board leadership plays a critical role in guiding long-term strategy, risk management, and regulatory alignment in Nigeria’s evolving banking environment.

What’s being said

Zenith Bank described Bello’s appointment as a strategic move to strengthen governance and sustain performance, citing his leadership experience and track record in both public service and corporate institutions.

What’s next

Under Bello’s chairmanship, the board is expected to continue driving strategic oversight, ensuring regulatory compliance, and supporting management in delivering shareholder value amid macroeconomic challenges.

Bottom line

The appointment of Mustafa Bello reinforces Zenith Bank’s governance framework and succession planning, positioning the institution for continuity and sustained growth under experienced board leadership.