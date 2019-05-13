Zainab Aliyu Finally Arrives from Saudi Arabia

The detained Nigerian implicated in alleged drug trafficking recently released by Saudi Arabian authorities, Zainab Aliyu has arrived Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano today Monday.

She arrived together with another Nigerian Ibrahim Abubakar who was also recently released on the intervention of the Federal Government by 10.00am with Saudi Airline plane.

Speaking to Voice of Nigeria on the telephone on Monday Zainab’s father, Habibu Aliyu Kila appreciated God, the Federal Government and Nigerians for their support towards the release of his daughter.

”I am together with Zainab as I speak with you now we are heading home immediately,” said Zainab’s father.

Source: VON