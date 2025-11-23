Reps Urge Senate To Fast-Track Police Pension Bill

Members of the House of Representatives have called on the Senate to expedite consideration of the Police Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following a five-week protest by retired police personnel that blocked the National Assembly entrance.

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Yalleman, noted that the House had completed all legislative processes on the bill on 28 October 2025 and transmitted it to the Senate for concurrence. He said the bill, HB 979, addresses the demands of retired officers and urged the Senate to finalize its consideration so it can be sent to the President for assent.

Yalleman described the House’s engagement with stakeholders as thorough, adding that the bill aims to establish the Nigerian Police Post-Pension Board, which will administer pensions for police personnel and exempt them from the Contributory Pension Scheme under the Pension Reform Act, 2014.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Pensions further explained that the proposed board would allow the police to manage their pensions independently, similar to the military and other security agencies. He urged the protesting officers to exercise patience, noting that the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Pension Office are coordinating with lawmakers to resolve outstanding issues before the bill comes into effect.

Both committees emphasized that once the Senate acts, the bill will be transmitted to the Presidency for assent, ending the ongoing protest and ensuring retired officers’ pension matters are fully addressed.