X Increases Premium+ Subscription Prices By 51% In Nigeria

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, raises the price of its Premium+ subscription service, with Nigerian users seeing a 51% increase in the monthly fee.

Effective December 21, 2024, the Premium+ subscription in Nigeria now costs N34,000 per month, up from N22,550. This change is part of a global price adjustment for the service, with the company attributing the hike to improvements and new features added to the platform.

The price change varies by region. In the United States, the Premium+ subscription rises from $16 to $22, a 37.5% increase. In the European Union, prices go up from €16 to €21, while in Canada, users will pay $29 instead of $20, marking a 45% increase.

X explains that the price adjustments reflect significant upgrades to the Premium+ service, including:

Ad-Free Experience: Premium+ subscribers will enjoy a completely ad-free experience, enhancing their browsing quality on the platform. New Features and Enhanced Tools: The subscription now includes priority customer support, access to new features like Radar, and higher limits on advanced AI tools such as Grok. These improvements are part of X’s ongoing investment in the service. Support for Creators: The new pricing model also supports the platform’s evolving creator program, which rewards content creators based on engagement and content quality, rather than ad impressions. X says this shift helps build a fairer system for creators and ensures that content that adds more value to the platform is better compensated.

Existing Premium+ subscribers will continue to be charged at the current rate until their next billing cycle, which begins after January 20, 2025. After that date, the new pricing will take effect.

The lower-tier Premium plan, which costs N3,650 per month or N38,500 annually in Nigeria, is not affected by the recent price increase. This plan offers fewer features than Premium+, but still includes key tools and functionalities for users.

X continues to develop its creator program, which aims to reward content creators for the value they bring to the platform. In March 2024, the company reported distributing over $45 million to 150,000 creators over a seven-month period. While some creators have voiced concerns about the size of their payouts, X maintains that its program is transparent and easy to join, with bi-weekly payments that are among the fastest in the industry.

With these changes, X seeks to enhance its platform for both users and creators, while also investing in future growth.