Nigeria’s Electricity Generation Capacity Increases By 16.04% In Q3 2024

Electricity generation capacity in Nigeria sees a significant boost in the third quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The report shows a 16.04% increase in average generation capacity, which rises by 705.13MW from 4,395.77MW in Q2 2024 to 5,100.90MW in Q3.

Key Findings from the Report

The report reveals that the average hourly generation on the national grid for Q3 2024 stands at 4,280.24MWh/h, amounting to a total of 9,450.76GWh for the quarter. This marks a 6.51% improvement (+261.67MWh/h) over Q2, while total electricity generation increases by 7.68%, from 8,776.55GWh in Q2 to 9,450.76GWh in Q3.

The improvement is largely driven by enhanced generation capacities at key power plants, rather than merely extended operating hours.

Top Performers

The report highlights several power plants that contribute significantly to the rise in generation capacity, including:

Dadin-Kowa_1 : +461.20%

: +461.20% Olorunsogo_2 : +249.48%

: +249.48% Afam_1 : +195.40%

: +195.40% Olorunsogo_1 : +85.28%

: +85.28% Omotosho_1: +69.27%

However, some plants, such as Egbin_1 (-26.32%) and Ihovbor_2 (-17.75%), experience declines in generation, pointing to areas that need attention and improvement.

Hydropower’s Contribution

Hydroelectric plants like Shiroro_1 (+50.02%) and Kainji_1 (+21.86%) also play a role in the overall increase, with improved water management helping to maximize their generation capacity during the quarter.

Ongoing Sector Challenges

Despite the positive results, Nigeria’s power sector continues to face significant challenges. In November 2024, the Nigerian National Grid Agency acknowledges persistent issues with infrastructure, noting that the country’s generation, transmission, and distribution capacities remain insufficient for reliable, uninterrupted power supply.

However, the Q3 increase in generation capacity signals positive momentum. The growth is primarily attributed to improvements in the available capacity at grid-connected power plants compared to the previous quarter.

Support for Infrastructure Improvements

In July 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approves a $500 million loan to help Nigeria address these challenges. This funding, part of the Economic Governance and Energy Transition Support Program (EGET-SP), aims to improve the country’s electricity infrastructure and facilitate access to cleaner energy sources, which should help ensure a more stable and sustainable power supply moving forward.