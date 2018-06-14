World Cup: No Sex with Foreigners, Russian Lawmaker Warns

As Russia attempts to tamp down fears of racism during the World Cup, a lawmaker warned residents against having sex with visitors of different races.

She clarified that if you’re going to have sex with a foreigner, just make sure that partner is white.

“If it’s another race, then it’s even worse,” Pletnyova said. “We should give birth to our own children.”

“I’m not a nationalist, but nonetheless,” she added.

This is not the first incident intertwining racism and soccer in Russia.

FIFA fined the Russian Football Union $30,000 for fans directing racist monkey chants at French players during a pre-World Cup friendly in May.

England’s Danny Rose told his family to stay home from the World Cut out of fears of racism. (Reuters)

Danny Rose, a black English soccer player, told the UK’s Evening Standard that he told his family to stay home during the World Cup out of concerns of racism.

“I’m not worried for myself,” Rose told Standard Sport. “But I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may ¬happen. I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety.

“My dad’s really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup. That was emotional, hearing that. It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.”

European anti-racism watchdog FARE warned World Cup visitors on Tuesday to take precautions in a “difficult environment” amid repeated reports of racist behavior in Russian stadiums.

Russia has pledged to crack down on racism during the run-up to the World Cup.

Pletnyova apparently didn’t get that memo.