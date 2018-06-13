Super Eagles Hit Training Pitch in Russia

The Super Eagles on Tuesday had their first training session in Russia after arriving their Sanatorium Istochnik Hotel, Essentuki team base at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The training started from 5 p.m. Russian time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team, in its sixth appearance at the World Cup in Russia, is in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

The Eagles will play their first match on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

A statement by the Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, revealed that the players and the technical crew departed Vienna to Russia on Monday.

“A delegation of 23 players and technical and administrative staff flew by executive jet from Vienna to Essentuki Airport in South West Russia on Monday, arriving at a few minutes after 10 p.m.

“Large gatherings of people showed excitement at seeing the three–time African champions arrive in very Nigerian buba-and-sokoto uniform sown in Nigerian colours, complemented with white bowler hats and footwear.

“Essentuki is located in the Stavropol region of southern Russia.

“There was a brief airport reception coordinated by staff of the Local Organising Committee and the world football governing body, FIFA,” said Olajire.

He said a reception was organised for the team by the Governor of Essentuki.

“At the hotel, a welcome reception organised by the Governor of Essentuki, the Minister of Sports in the Stavropol region and the Manager of Sanatorium Istochnik also held.

“On Tuesday morning, FIFA and LOC conducted the team arrival meeting, ahead of the training session in the evening.

“The Super Eagles will train again on Wednesday evening, before flying to Kaliningrad on Thursday for their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia on Saturday at the 35,000 –capacity Kaliningrad Arena.

“Departure from Kaliningrad is set for 4 p.m. Russia time,” Olajire said in the statement.