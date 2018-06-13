Super Eagles Rank 17th Most Valuable World Cup Team

Lloyd’s has listed Nigeria as 17th most valuable FIFA World Cup team based on the collective insurable value of players.

In a recent research with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), it was confirmed that the total collective value of all teams in this year’s tournament is estimated at GBP13.1 billion.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has a Total Insurable Value of about GBP247 million with Average player value at GBP8.2 million.

However, the Eagles are ahead of Morocco (GBP224.8 million), Egypt (GBP139 million) and Tunisia (GBP93.8 million) while only Senegal tops Nigeria among African teams with a total insurable value of GBP3115 million.

In terms of performance at the mundial, Lloyd’s predicted that based on insurable value, France has the most expensive team competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and therefore should be victorious in Russia.

A snapshot of this year’s research shows that France (£1.4bn), England (£1.17bn), Brazil (£1.1bn) have the three most expensive teams in terms of insurable value and that the average insurable value of one England player is more than the entire Panama squad.

Group G, which includes Belgium, England, Panama and Tunisia, has the highest insurable value at over £2.3bn, according to the analysis.

Colombia, Japan, Poland and Senegal will battle it out in the ‘Group of Death’ for a place in the knockout stages – with just £26.5m separating the three teams in terms of valuation, Group H will be the most competitive in the tournament.

Having plotted the teams’ paths right through to the final, Lloyd’s predicts that Germany will fail to retain their title and France will be crowned World Champions. Similar analysis was undertaken by Lloyd’s and Cebr ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup which correctly predicted that Germany would be victorious.

The research also provides insight into the average insurable values of players:

Forwards are the most valuable players – their legs are worth £19.2m on average.

Midfielders have the largest share of total squad insurable value (38%).

Players aged between 18-24 years old have on average the highest insurable value at £20m.

Cebr used players’ wages and endorsement incomes, alongside a collection of additional indicators, to construct an economic model which estimates players’ incomes until retirement. These projections formed the basis for assessing insurable values by player age, playing position and nationality.

The analysis enabled Lloyd’s to predict who would qualify from their respective groups. Thereafter, Lloyd’s has plotted the path of each team in the knockout stages based upon their insurable values. The team with the highest insurable value in each match is the team Lloyd’s predicts to win and progress.

The research was supported by Sporting Intelligence, who provided anonymised footballer salary data for each of the 32 teams participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, based upon an indicative 30-man squad for each nation.

Victoria De’Ath, Lloyd’s Class of Business, said: “Our model correctly predicted the winner of the 2014 FIFA World Cup so we wanted to put it to the test once again. The analysis makes interesting reading for football fans who are preparing for the most popular and widely viewed sporting event in the world.

“The contrast between the teams at the top and bottom in terms of insurable value is staggering, with the top six national teams worth more than the other 26 combined. We can’t wait to see if some teams can defy the odds and make it through, and if the favourites can prove their worth.”