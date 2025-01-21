FG Seeks Collaboration To Establish Soil Testing Laboratories Nationwide

The Federal Government has called on private sector stakeholders and development partners to collaborate in establishing soil testing laboratories across Nigeria, aiming to bolster sustainable agricultural practices and improve crop yields.

This appeal was made by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Aliyu Sabi, during a sensitisation and advocacy campaign in Kano on Monday. Represented by Alhaji Isa Hotoro, the Kano State Coordinator for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Sabi emphasised the critical role of soil testing in enhancing agricultural productivity.

As part of the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme, the government plans to establish soil testing laboratories in all 774 Local Government Areas of the country. The initiative is designed to provide farmers with accurate data on soil health, including nutrient content, pH levels, and contamination, to support informed decision-making.

“This initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader agricultural development agenda, which seeks to empower farmers with the tools and knowledge required for increased productivity and sustainable growth,” Sabi stated.

The Minister urged private investors to partner with relevant agencies to set up modern laboratories equipped for comprehensive soil analysis. He noted that such partnerships would ensure the availability of reliable data to farmers, helping them optimise fertilizer use, prevent soil degradation, and enhance productivity.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services, Mr. Oshodiya Olanipekun, represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Taiwo Ojelabi, reiterated the importance of soil laboratories in achieving sustainable farming practices.

“Establishing soil testing laboratories will provide farmers with the precise data needed to improve soil health, boost crop yields, and ensure the sustainability of agricultural systems,” Olanipekun said.

Participants at the event highlighted the significance of soil analysis in addressing challenges such as soil erosion, indiscriminate pesticide use, and declining soil fertility.

“Without soil testing, farmers often apply fertilizers and pesticides haphazardly, which can harm the environment and reduce soil productivity over time. Setting up soil laboratories in Kano State will empower farmers with the data they need to improve soil health and agricultural output,” some attendees told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Federal Government’s soil health initiative underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture, ensuring food security, and promoting environmentally friendly farming practices across Nigeria.