Olam Agri In Nigeria Recognised As A Top Employer 2026 For Sixth Consecutive Year

Olam Agri has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2026 in Nigeria for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing Olam Agri’s sustained commitment to creating a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies, independent validation, and a clear focus on practices that drive business performance, employee engagement and growth.

The Top Employers Institute also recognized Olam Agri as a Top Employer across the African continent for the sixth consecutive year, with certifications in nine other countries including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. This recognition underscores Olam Agri’s position as an employer of choice, where employees are empowered to grow meaningful careers within a purpose-driven organisation that values performance, inclusion, collaboration, and long-term impact.

Active in 131 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its Programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Speaking on the significance of the consecutive recognitions, Jaideep Biswas, Senior Vice President & Regional Head of Human Resources, Olam Agri, said, “To have secured the Top Employer Certification for the sixth consecutive year reinforces our focus and intentionality on building and maintaining an engaged, inspired and satisfied workforce. Our team is our greatest asset, and we continuously deploy cross-cutting programmestoensure excellence and sharedlearning.”

Anil Nair, Olam Agri in Nigeria Country Head, explained, “As we strive to ensure a food-secure world, we also ensure our world-class workforce finds fulfilment in their roles. Thanks to our human resource department leaders’ inputs, we keep recording positive employee sentiment and high retention rates. The sixth consecutive Top Employee certification will spur us to do more to maintain a well-equipped and inspired workforce as the world of work transforms.”

Olam Agri is committed to building an inspiring and high-performing organisation where passionate employees drive business growth, contribute to a sustainable future, and build fulfilling careers through:

A culture of excellence: that encourages collaboration and teamwork, rewards meritocracy and entrepreneurial spirit that allows intelligent risk-taking, and a diverse and inclusive workplace built on trust and autonomy. Easy access to senior leadership further empowers employees, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and fostering agile decision-making.

Making a difference: a purpose driven workplace that has sustainability at its heart. It gives us an opportunity to play our part in strengthening global food security, improving access to better nutrition, enhancing the livelihood of communities, as well as tackling climate change.

Opportunity to flourish: a global footprint allowing careers that are truly global. This allows people to take on challenging assignments that broaden their experience and help shape and guide their own careers matching their aspirations. Everyone feels valued, recognised and supported to reach their full potential.

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: “Achieving a Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Olam Agri’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise Olam Agri for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work.”