Wizkid And Asake Release Joint EP Real Vol 1 Following Record Breaking Jogodo Debut

The Nigerian music landscape has been transformed this morning, Friday, January 23, 2026, with the official release of Real Vol. 1, a collaborative four-track EP by Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Asake. The project features the songs Turbulence, Jogodo, Iskolodo, and Alaye, marking a natural progression for a duo that has dominated streaming charts throughout the past year.

The lead single, Jogodo, released just last week, has already amassed over five million global streams on Spotify and currently holds the number one spot on the Nigerian Apple Music charts. Wizkid described the collaboration as a seamless exchange between two artists who speak the same musical language, while Asake noted that the project stems from a deep place of friendship and cultural love.

This release comes on the heels of a massive 2025 for both artists where Wizkid’s album Morayo was officially recognized as the most streamed Afrobeats project of the year. Despite its November 2024 release, the 16-track album maintained historic momentum into 2026, selling over 300,000 units in the United States and becoming the biggest Afrobeats album in American history.

Simultaneously, Asake’s hit single Why Love emerged as the most streamed song in Nigeria for 2025, proving his continued dominance in the “street-pop” genre. The new EP is expected to further solidify their status as the leading exports of Nigerian sound to the global market.

In other major music news, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards set for February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, feature a strong Nigerian contingent. Burna Boy leads the pack with two nominations for his single Love and his eighth studio album No Sign of Weakness, which is scheduled for a full release later this year.

Other nominees include Davido and Omah Lay for their collaboration With You, as well as Ayra Starr and Wizkid for Gimme Dat. This marks Burna Boy’s seventh consecutive year receiving a nomination, a record for an African artist. Meanwhile, Mavin star Ayra Starr has also secured two nominations at the 2026 MOBO Awards for Best African Music Act and Best International Act.

Burna Boy has also kicked off his 2026 musical campaign with the release of a sports-themed anthem titled For Everybody. The high-energy track and its Dave Meyers-directed music video celebrate African athletic talent and were released just days ahead of the 2026 AFCON football finals.

As the “Afrobeats Trinity” of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido continues to break international barriers, industry analysts are pointing to 2026 as the year Nigerian music officially decouples from “regional” labels to become a permanent fixture in the global mainstream pop consciousness.