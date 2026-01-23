2 Cents+ Ward Rounds By Oputah David M: Mass Abduction In Kaduna And The Ensuring Drama

The mass abduction of over 160 worshippers from three churches in Kajuru, Kaduna State, is not just another tragic headline in Nigeria’s long catalogue of violence; it is a grim reminder of how normalised insecurity has become. That those worshippers, gathered in places meant to represent refuge and faith, could be taken in such numbers speak volumes about the state of security in parts of the country.

What deepened public anxiety, however, was not only the incident itself but the initial confusion, denial, and mixed messaging that followed from the Nigeria Police Force before they eventually confirmed the attack.

Governor Uba Sani’s visit to the affected communities and his assurances of a swift rescue operation, alongside plans to establish a new military base in the area, are important gestures. Symbolism matters in moments like this. Presence matters.

But Nigerians have heard similar assurances before, and trust is thin. The Christian Association of Nigeria’s (CAN) condemnation of the police response reflects a wider sentiment: people are no longer just afraid of bandits; they are afraid of institutional hesitation, inconsistency, and what appears to be a recurring reluctance to confront hard truths early.

This is where the conversation must shift from security operations to crisis communication, a consistently weak link in Nigeria’s security architecture. In crisis response, denial is almost always the worst first move. Denial does not buy time; it creates anger. It does not calm nerves; it fuels suspicion. Especially in a country with a long history of unacknowledged or downplayed security incidents, the public has developed a reflex: when authorities deny, citizens assume the worst. In sensitive cases involving mass casualties, religion, or children, that reflex becomes even stronger. Crisis communication is not about having all the facts immediately; it is about owning the moment responsibly while facts are being gathered.

A simple holding statement which acknowledges the reports, expresses concern, commits to verification, and updates would have been both professional and humane not a pungent stinking denial from a place of emotions, fear, mistrust and past trauma and ‘false alarms’.

Beyond communication, the Kajuru incident again exposes the deeper issue: Nigeria’s security posture remains largely reactive. Communities are attacked first; deployments follow later. Promises of military bases come after lives have been disrupted, families shattered, and confidence eroded. Proactivity, through intelligence gathering, early warning systems, community engagement, and visible deterrence, remains more talked about than practised. Security should prevent headlines, not merely respond to them.

There is also a trust deficit at play. When citizens feel they must rely on social media for confirmation before trusting official statements, the problem is no longer just insecurity; it is credibility. Security agencies operate not only with guns and boots but with words. Every statement either builds confidence or weakens it.

The abduction in Kajuru should therefore be a turning point, not just for tactical responses, but for how security institutions speak, act, and react. Nigerians do not expect perfection, but they expect honesty and urgency. When issues like this occur and the first instinct is denial, something fundamental has gone wrong. Security is not only about territorial control; it is about public trust. Without that trust, even the strongest security measures struggle to hold.

Ward Rounds

1. Davido, paternity claims, and parental wisdom

Dr. Deji Adeleke’s decision to publicly address the Davido paternity controversy brought clarity to a story that had lingered too long in speculation. By stating with proof that multiple DNA tests disproved the claim, he shut the door on rumours with facts. In crisis moments, authority that speaks calmly and decisively can restore order faster than prolonged silence or denial. Sometimes, parental wisdom is the best PR strategy.

2. AFCON final drama and refereeing concerns

The AFCON final reminded us that African football still struggles with officiating consistency. Thierry Henry’s critique of the referees was honest and I subscribe to it. If the competition is world-class, officiating standards must rise to match it. Prestige cannot outrun credibility. Kudos to Sadio Mane and Senegal, well-deserved champions of Africa!

3. Wizkid vs Seun Kuti: unnecessary culture wars

The Wizkid–Seun Kuti exchange felt unnecessary and avoidable. Seun does not need to defend Baba Fela at every perceived slight, just as Wizkid’s admiration for Fela is well documented – they say he has a Fela tatoo on his body. Not every difference of opinion deserves escalation. Some legacies are stronger without constant defence and outrage.

4. Atiku’s son defects: democracy at work

Atiku Abubakar’s son defecting to the APC and endorsing President Tinubu’s second term is, as Atiku rightly noted, a personal decision. In a democracy, political freedom begins at home. Anything else would be hypocrisy dressed as loyalty.

5. Labour Party leadership crisis

The court’s removal of Julius Abure as LP National Chairman and recognition of the Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee adds another layer to the party’s internal chaos. Appeals, counterclaims, and calls for reconciliation now dominate the headlines. For a party that rode the wave of “new politics,” this is yet another reminder: movements fail when structure collapses.