Winning ground: regulated online gambling revenue in africa rises to $5.2bn in 2025, report finds

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 21, 2026

Key Points

Regulated online gambling revenue across Africa increased from $4.4 billion in 2024 to $5.2 billion in 2025 , according to Gaming Compliance International (GCI)

to , according to Gaming Compliance International (GCI) The regulated market accounted for 23% of Africa’s total online gambling gross gaming revenue (GGR) in 2025, up from 22% a year earlier

in 2025, up from 22% a year earlier GCI estimates African governments lost about $3.55 billion in tax revenue in 2025 due to the continued dominance of unregulated gambling operators

Main Story

Regulated online gambling operators generated $5.2 billion in gross gaming revenue (GGR) across Africa in 2025, up from $4.4 billion recorded in 2024, according to a new continent-wide report released by Gaming Compliance International (GCI).

The report, described by GCI as the first comprehensive assessment of online gambling activity across all 54 African countries, found that the regulated segment’s share of the online gambling market rose modestly from 22% in 2024 to 23% in 2025, reflecting growing consumer adoption of licensed betting platforms despite the continued dominance of unregulated operators.

According to the study, the overall number of Africans engaging with online gambling also increased during the period. Approximately 215 million people, representing 14% of the continent’s population, participated in online gambling in 2025, compared with 198 million people (13%) in 2024.

However, the report noted that illegal operators continue to control the vast majority of the market. Unregulated gambling platforms generated an estimated $17.8 billion in GGR in 2025, representing 77% of total online gambling revenue, compared with $15.6 billion in 2024.

GCI further estimated that the expansion of the unregulated market deprived African governments of roughly $3.55 billion in potential tax revenue during 2025. The number of unlicensed online gambling operators targeting African consumers also increased from 3,644 in 2024 to 4,129 in 2025.

The report argues that while demand for online gambling is already well established across Africa, the policy challenge is shifting consumers toward licensed and regulated platforms through stronger enforcement, improved regulation, competitive taxation, and better market oversight.

“For the first time, we can see the whole of Africa’s online gambling market clearly. Nation by nation, across two full years, the picture is encouraging. The regulated sector is growing, and in several countries, it is starting to gain ground,” said Matt Holt, Chief Executive Officer of Gaming Compliance International.

The Issues

Africa’s online gambling industry remains one of the continent’s fastest-growing digital entertainment sectors, driven by increasing smartphone adoption, expanding internet access, mobile payment systems, and a young population.

However, regulatory frameworks differ significantly from one country to another. While several jurisdictions have introduced licensing systems and consumer protection measures, others still operate under outdated laws or outright prohibitions that create opportunities for offshore and illegal operators.

The report suggests that stronger regulatory cooperation, more effective enforcement against unlicensed operators, competitive tax policies, and continuous monitoring of online gambling activities could help governments increase tax revenues while improving consumer protection.

What’s Being Said

“Africa’s online gambling marketplaces should not be defined by their challenges. They should be defined by their opportunity. Millions of consumers already participate in online betting and gaming, creating substantial economic activity and the potential to deliver sustainable local commerce, public revenues, and safer consumer outcomes,” said Ismail Vali, President of Gaming Compliance International.

GCI said successful regulation depends on four key pillars: monitoring the entire online gambling ecosystem, taking enforcement action against illegal operators, maintaining regulatory integrity, and ensuring licensed markets remain attractive and competitive for consumers.

Industry observers have also noted that countries with clear licensing regimes and effective enforcement generally experience higher migration of consumers toward regulated operators, improving both tax collection and responsible gambling safeguards.

What’s Next

African regulators are expected to continue reviewing gambling policies as digital betting adoption accelerates across the continent.

Governments may strengthen enforcement efforts against illegal offshore gambling operators to improve tax collection and consumer protection.

GCI said continued optimisation of regulatory frameworks—including taxation, payment systems, licensing, and cross-border collaboration—will be critical to expanding the regulated sector’s market share.

The Bottom Line: Africa’s online gambling market continues to expand rapidly, but most of its economic value remains outside the regulated sector. For governments, the opportunity extends beyond licensing operators—it lies in building regulatory systems capable of attracting consumers into legal markets, strengthening consumer protection, and unlocking billions of dollars in additional public revenue.