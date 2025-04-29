Why We Joined APC In Delta — Okowa

Former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has shed light on the reasons behind his and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a gathering at the Cenotaph in Asaba on Monday during their formal reception into the APC, Okowa stated that the move was driven by the imperative to act in the best interest of Delta State and its citizens.

“Many may have questioned the decision, but it is crucial to understand that, at certain points in the life of a people, a shift in direction becomes necessary for the collective good. Our decision was anchored firmly on that collective good and the need to chart a better course for our state,” Okowa said.

He explained that the defection was intended to ensure that Delta State is better aligned with the federal government and positioned to tap into the available goodwill and resources in Abuja.

He remarked, “As I mentioned when the decision was made, this is not about me; it is not about Governor Sheriff either. It is about the pressing need to forge a stronger connection to Abuja. Delta State, being a major contributor, deserves to benefit from the goodwill and resources at the federal level.”

Okowa further pointed out that, during his tenure as governor, he was in the opposition and worked tirelessly for the state but noted that significant opportunities were missed. He emphasized that it would be unwise for the current governor to continue operating without the critical support that linkage to the federal center would bring.

“We fully support Governor Sheriff, who has been doing an exceptional job. However, for him to sustain his efforts, he needs access to greater resources, power, and goodwill emanating from Abuja. After a series of stakeholders’ meetings, we agreed that this strategic move was necessary,” he added.

Describing the move as “bold, strategic, patriotic, and well-meaning,” Okowa called on party members to unite for the greater good of Delta State.

He urged, “Our priority must be the defense and development of our state, which transcends individual interests. It is time to welcome one another — both the original APC members and us, the newcomers — with open hearts and collaborate as a unified force.

“Standing together, we can provide unwavering support for both Mr. President and Mr. Governor, thereby strengthening our dominance in Delta State politics. With this development, I believe we have effectively neutralized any formidable opposition.”

Last week, Oborevwori, Okowa, and the majority of the PDP structure in Delta State officially announced their defection to the APC.