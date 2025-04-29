NGX Records N228bn Gain As INTBREW, LEGENDINT Lead Market Rally

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) witnessed an increase in market capitalization to approximately ₦66.7 trillion on Monday, as equities investors netted over ₦228 billion amid a renewed rally. The stock market commenced the week with positive momentum, with the year-to-date return strengthening as key market indicators rose by 34 basis points.

The bullish performance was driven by a resurgence in buying interest in several moderately priced key stocks across major sectors. Investors’ enthusiasm was largely fueled by the ongoing release of first-quarter corporate earnings.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index advanced by 363.13 points, settling at 106,116.18, buoyed by continued strategic position-taking. Meanwhile, trading activity showed mixed performance — the total volume of shares exchanged surged by 16.94%, whereas the total value of trades slid by 39.97%.

In a market update, Atlas Portfolios Limited reported that around 500.29 million shares worth ₦12.11 billion were traded across 17,637 transactions.

Leading the activity chart in terms of volume was ACCESSCORP, contributing 12.17% of the total shares traded, followed by FIDELITYBK (11.22%), UBA (6.90%), GTCO (6.70%), and NB (5.66%). In terms of value, GTCO emerged as the most actively traded stock, accounting for 18.02% of the day’s total trade value.

INTBREW topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10.00%, closely followed by LEGENDINT (+9.97%), CADBURY (+9.96%), FIDSON (+9.95%), ETERNA (+9.90%), and ABCTRANS (+9.62%), among forty-one other advancing stocks.

On the flip side, sixteen equities recorded losses. LIVESTOCK led the laggards with a decline of 10.00%. Other notable decliners included ARADEL (-9.86%), JOHNHOLT (-7.94%), LINKASSURE (-6.15%), MBENEFIT (-5.49%), and FIRSTHOLDCO (-1.60%).

The market breadth closed positive with 47 gainers outpacing 16 losers. Additionally, sectoral performance was largely upbeat, with four out of the five key sectors recording gains. The consumer goods sector led with an advance of 2.38%, followed by banking (+1.31%), insurance (+0.32%), and industrial goods (+0.31%). The oil & gas sector, however, dropped by 2.87%.

In summary, the Nigerian Exchange’s equities market capitalization grew by ₦228.21 billion, closing at ₦66.69 trillion by the end of the trading session.