FG Declares June 6 And 9 Public Holidays For Eid-ul-Adha Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration. This announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued on Monday on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister extended his warm congratulations to all Muslims across Nigeria and in the Diaspora, encouraging them to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

Tunji-Ojo also urged Nigerians to seize the occasion to offer prayers for the nation’s peace, unity, and prosperity.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing people-focused reforms in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at repositioning Nigeria on a path of sustainable growth and national renewal.

Wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful and peaceful Eid celebration, the minister called on all citizens to support ongoing efforts to restore Nigeria’s standing as a great and united nation.