By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has explained why she took a two-year break from acting.

• She said she stepped away to focus on her daughter and establish another source of income.

• Lawal explained that she needed to take on the responsibilities of both parents in raising her child.

• The actress also recounted suffering severe health complications after childbirth, including postpartum haemorrhage.

• She revealed that the condition caused her to fall into a coma for approximately two days and later battle depression.

MAIN STORY

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has opened up about the reasons she took a two-year break from acting, explaining that she needed more time to care for her daughter and build another source of income, The actress disclosed this during an interview on WithChude, where she spoke about the personal responsibilities that influenced her decision to step away from the entertainment industry.

Lawal explained that raising her daughter required sacrifices and additional financial planning, prompting her to explore other business opportunities, She also said she had to take on the responsibilities of both parents in her daughter’s life.

THE ISSUES

Why She Took a Break From Acting

Lawal said her decision to withdraw from acting for two years was deliberate, as she wanted to concentrate on her child and establish a business that could provide an additional source of income, She said: “I withdrew from acting for two years to focus on my child and to start a business because I need another source of income to become her dad and mom.”

Challenges in Her Relationship

The actress also spoke about her relationship, explaining that her partner was supportive when they initially started dating, particularly during the early stages of her career, However, she disclosed that his attitude towards her later changed as the relationship progressed.

Complications After Childbirth

In another part of the interview, Lawal recounted the serious health challenges she experienced after giving birth to her daughter, She revealed that she suffered postpartum haemorrhage, a condition that causes severe bleeding after delivery.

According to the actress, the complication became so serious that she fell into a coma and remained unconscious for approximately two days, She also disclosed that the experience took an emotional toll on her, leading to depression as she struggled to cope with her health challenges and other difficulties during that period.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Speaking during the WithChude interview, Lawal explained that her break from acting was driven by her responsibility to provide for her daughter and create another source of income, She also reflected on the difficult experiences surrounding childbirth, including the medical complications and emotional struggles that followed.

WHAT’S NEXT

Lawal’s account has offered insight into the personal and family responsibilities behind her two-year absence from acting, Her revelations have also drawn attention to the serious health complications and emotional challenges she experienced after childbirth.

BOTTOM LINE

Aisha Lawal said she stepped away from acting for two years to focus on raising her daughter and building a business. The actress also opened up about the life-threatening childbirth complications and depression she experienced during that period.